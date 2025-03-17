Mallorca Sailing Center Regatta – GBR Medals in the 470 and 49erFX

The Mallorca Sailing Center Regatta featured racing in five Olympic categories: 470 Mixed, 49er, 49er FX, ILCA 6 and ILCA 7.

British teams featured in the women’s 49er FX, men’s 49er and the mixed 470 events.

Freya Black and Saskia Tidey placed second behind Denmark’s Johanne and Andrea Schmidt in the 49erFX, with Elliott Wells and Billy Vennis-Ozanne 13th in the men’s 49er which was won by Keanu Prettner and Jakob Flachberger of Austria.

Martin Wrigley and Bettine Harris placed third in the mixed 470, which was a win for local sailors Jordi Xammer and Marta Cardona ahead of Giacomo Ferrari and Alessandra Dubbini of Italy.

Ireland’s Finn Lynch won the men’s ILCA 7, followed by Croatian Filip Jurisic and Hungarian Jonatan Vadnai.

Overall In the mixed ILCA 6, Italy’s Chiara Benini won from the 186 strong fleet, with a five-point lead over Tim Lubat of Spain, with third the Italian Emma Mattivi.

The teams will now move to the first 2025 Sailing Grand Slam event, the 54th edition of the Trofeo Princesa Sofía Mallorca by FERGUS Hotels, starting 28 March in the Bay of Palma.

47 British Sailing Team crews are expected to compete.

49erFX – Leaders after 5 races (27 entries)

1st DEN 13 Johanne SCHMIDT and Andrea SCHMIDT – – 17 pts

2nd GBR 24 Freya BLACK and Saskia TIDEY – – 26 pts

3rd POL 74 Gabriela CZAPSKA and Hanna RAJCHERT – – 26 pts

49er – Leaders after 5 races (52 entries)

1st AUT 28 Keanu PRETTNER and Jakob FLACHBERGER – – 12 pts

2nd FRA 1 Erwan FISCHER and Clément PÉQUIN – – 13 pts

3rd DEN 66 Frederik RASK and Jakob PRECHT JENSEN – – 15 pts

GBR

13th GBR 130 Elliott WELLS and Billy VENNIS-OZANNE – – 58 pts

470 – Leaders after 4 races (39 entries)

1st ESP 44 Jordi XAMMAR and Marta CARDONA – – 4 pts

2nd ITA 3 Giacomo FERRARI and Alessandra DUBBINI – – 8 pts

3rd GBR 55 Martin WRIGLEY and Bettine HARRIS – – 11 pts

GBR

6th GBR 9 Hannah BRISTOW and James TAYLOR – – 19 pts

ILCA 7 – Leaders after 4 races (54 entries)

1st IRL LYNCH Finn – – 8 pts

2nd CRO JURISIC Filip – – 11 pts

3rd HUN VADNAI Jonatan – – 19 pts

ILCA 6 – Leaders after 7 races (188 entries)

1st ITA 226035 Chiara BENINI – – 11 pts

2nd ESP 223156 Tim LUBAT – – 16 pts

3rd ITA 221817 Emma MATTIVI – – 21 pts

Full results available here . . .