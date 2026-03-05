Star Bacardi Cup – Scheidt and Sperry win the day but Cayard and Kleen close the door

No let up in the tension on day 4 with Paul Cayard and Frithjof Kleen finally giving up a race win to Robert Scheidt and Austin Sperry (BRA).

A second place was enough for Cayard and Kleen to keep a six point overall lead with two races to go, and a handy discard if necessary.

Things are firming-up in Cayard and Kleen’s favour and apart from a complete disaster Friday’s penultimate race can wrap it up for them.

Mateusz Kusznierewicz and Bruno Prada (POL) maintain third after a fourth place finish, and Diego Negri and Sergio Lambertenghi (ITA) move into fourth with Eric Doyle and Payson Infelise (USA) now fifth.

Star Class Bacardi Cup – Leaders after 4 races (75 entries)

1st USA Paul CAYARD / Frithjof KLEEN – – 1 1 1 2 – – 5 pts

2nd BRA Robert SCHEIDT / Austin SPERRY – – 3 3 4 1 – – 11 pts

3rd POL Mateusz KUSZNIEREWICZ / Bruno PRADA – – 2 2 9 4 – – 17 pts

4th ITA Diego NEGRI / Sergio LAMBERTENGHI – – 4 10 3 3 – – 20 pts

5th USA Eric DOYLE / Payson INFELISE – – 7 7 2 6 – – 22 pts

6th ARG Leandro ALTOLAGUIRRE / Lucas ALTOLAGUIRRE – – 9 8 11 5 – – 33 pts

7th NOR Eivind MELLEBY / Christian NEHAMMER – – 13 4 5 15 – – 37 pts

8th IRL Peter O’LEARY / Joost HOUWELING – – RDG 11 6 18 – – 43.5 pts

9th USA Jack JENNINGS / Pedro TROUCHE – – 6 12 17 13 – – 48 pts

10th USA Erik LIDECIS / Tim RAY – – 31 6 8 14 – – 59 pts

GBR:

29th GBR 8443 Ante RAZMILOVIC / Brian HAMMERSLEY – – 120 pts

Full results available here . . .