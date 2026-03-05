Star Bacardi Cup – Scheidt and Sperry win the day but Cayard and Kleen close the door

No let up in the tension on day 4 with Paul Cayard and Frithjof Kleen finally giving up a race win to Robert Scheidt and Austin Sperry (BRA).
A second place was enough for Cayard and Kleen to keep a six point overall lead with two races to go, and a handy discard if necessary.
Things are firming-up in Cayard and Kleen’s favour and apart from a complete disaster Friday’s penultimate race can wrap it up for them.
Mateusz Kusznierewicz and Bruno Prada (POL) maintain third after a fourth place finish, and Diego Negri and Sergio Lambertenghi (ITA) move into fourth with Eric Doyle and Payson Infelise (USA) now fifth.
Star Class Bacardi Cup – Leaders after 4 races (75 entries)
1st USA Paul CAYARD / Frithjof KLEEN – – 1 1 1 2 – – 5 pts
2nd BRA Robert SCHEIDT / Austin SPERRY – – 3 3 4 1 – – 11 pts
3rd POL Mateusz KUSZNIEREWICZ / Bruno PRADA – – 2 2 9 4 – – 17 pts
4th ITA Diego NEGRI / Sergio LAMBERTENGHI – – 4 10 3 3 – – 20 pts
5th USA Eric DOYLE / Payson INFELISE – – 7 7 2 6 – – 22 pts
6th ARG Leandro ALTOLAGUIRRE / Lucas ALTOLAGUIRRE – – 9 8 11 5 – – 33 pts
7th NOR Eivind MELLEBY / Christian NEHAMMER – – 13 4 5 15 – – 37 pts
8th IRL Peter O’LEARY / Joost HOUWELING – – RDG 11 6 18 – – 43.5 pts
9th USA Jack JENNINGS / Pedro TROUCHE – – 6 12 17 13 – – 48 pts
10th USA Erik LIDECIS / Tim RAY – – 31 6 8 14 – – 59 pts
GBR:
29th GBR 8443 Ante RAZMILOVIC / Brian HAMMERSLEY – – 120 pts