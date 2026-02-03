F18 World Championship 2026 – Victory for Burvill and Puttman

Australia’s Brett Burvill and Max Puttman are 2026 F18 World Champions after a strong final day performance at Jervoise Bay SC.

A final day race win and a ninth place, for a total of seven race wins, took them eight points clear of Matt Homan and Kris Bilston AUS who challenged strongly with a 2 and 4 to finish second.

Over night leaders Darren Bundock and Glen Ashby slipped to third after a 16 and DNF. Fourth were Brin and Jake Liddell, fifth Gavin Colby and Kai Colman and sixth Archie Gargett and Beau White.

Winners of the final race were Steven Brewin and Adam Beattie AUS to finish 8th overall.

Britain’s Simon Northrop and Caleb Cooper had a better day, with a best race finish of 6th to finish 13th overall.

F18 World Championship 2026 – Races 12 and 13

Final Overall Leaders after 13 races, 2 discard (75 entries)

1st AUS Brett Burvill / Max Puttman 1 9 – – 28 pts

2nd AUS Matt Homan / Kris Bilston 2 4 – – 36 pts

3rd AUS Darren Bundock / Glen Ashby 16 76 – – 41 pts

4th AUS Brin Liddell / Jake Liddell 9 2 – – 51 pts

5th AUS Gavin Colby / Kai Colman 4 3 – – 53 pts

6th AUS Archie Gargett / Beau White 11 7 – – 87 pts

7th AUS Gavin Parker / Dan Brown 7 8 – – 87 pts

8th AUS Steven Brewin / Adam Beattie 5 1 – – 88 pts

9th USA Charles Froeb / Pablo Volker 8 11 – – 91 pts

10th ARG Gonzalez Cruz / Stephan Dekker 3 5 – – 104 pts

11th USA Lars Guck / Olin Guck 10 45.8 – – 106 pts

12th AUS Mick Guinea / Brendon Torpelund 14 12 – – 110 pts

13th GBR Simon Northrop / Caleb Cooper 6 16 – – 157 pts

14th AUS Jai Tooley / Jamie Leitner 15 30 – – 174 pts

15th NED Hans Van Dam / Marius Van Dam 29 29 – – 178 pts

16th AUS Peterson Shane / Finley Symonds 23 14 – – 182 pts

17th AUS James Fraser / James Oakden 28 21 – – 196 pts

18th AUS Dale Mitchell / Jesse Frisch 21 6 – – 199 pts

19th AUS Adrian Fawcett / Jess Dobie 66 15 – – 207 pts

20th AUS Grant W Pellew / Lilly Smith 19 44 – – 219 pts

Full results available here . . .