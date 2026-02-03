F18 World Championship 2026 – Victory for Burvill and Puttman

Australia’s Brett Burvill and Max Puttman are 2026 F18 World Champions after a strong final day performance at Jervoise Bay SC.
A final day race win and a ninth place, for a total of seven race wins, took them eight points clear of Matt Homan and Kris Bilston AUS who challenged strongly with a 2 and 4 to finish second.
Over night leaders Darren Bundock and Glen Ashby slipped to third after a 16 and DNF. Fourth were Brin and Jake Liddell, fifth Gavin Colby and Kai Colman and sixth Archie Gargett and Beau White.
Winners of the final race were Steven Brewin and Adam Beattie AUS to finish 8th overall.
Britain’s Simon Northrop and Caleb Cooper had a better day, with a best race finish of 6th to finish 13th overall.
F18 World Championship 2026 – Races 12 and 13
Final Overall Leaders after 13 races, 2 discard (75 entries)
1st AUS Brett Burvill / Max Puttman 1 9 – – 28 pts
2nd AUS Matt Homan / Kris Bilston 2 4 – – 36 pts
3rd AUS Darren Bundock / Glen Ashby 16 76 – – 41 pts
4th AUS Brin Liddell / Jake Liddell 9 2 – – 51 pts
5th AUS Gavin Colby / Kai Colman 4 3 – – 53 pts
6th AUS Archie Gargett / Beau White 11 7 – – 87 pts
7th AUS Gavin Parker / Dan Brown 7 8 – – 87 pts
8th AUS Steven Brewin / Adam Beattie 5 1 – – 88 pts
9th USA Charles Froeb / Pablo Volker 8 11 – – 91 pts
10th ARG Gonzalez Cruz / Stephan Dekker 3 5 – – 104 pts
11th USA Lars Guck / Olin Guck 10 45.8 – – 106 pts
12th AUS Mick Guinea / Brendon Torpelund 14 12 – – 110 pts
13th GBR Simon Northrop / Caleb Cooper 6 16 – – 157 pts
14th AUS Jai Tooley / Jamie Leitner 15 30 – – 174 pts
15th NED Hans Van Dam / Marius Van Dam 29 29 – – 178 pts
16th AUS Peterson Shane / Finley Symonds 23 14 – – 182 pts
17th AUS James Fraser / James Oakden 28 21 – – 196 pts
18th AUS Dale Mitchell / Jesse Frisch 21 6 – – 199 pts
19th AUS Adrian Fawcett / Jess Dobie 66 15 – – 207 pts
20th AUS Grant W Pellew / Lilly Smith 19 44 – – 219 pts