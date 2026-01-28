F18 Pre Worlds – Australian National Championship

The F18 multihull Australian National Championship at Jervoise Bay SC, was a victory for the Liddell brothers.

Brin and Jake Liddell topped the all Aussie podium ahead of Steven Brewin and Adam Beattie, with third Gavin Colby and Kai Colman.

Action now moves to the F18 2026 World Championship.

F18 Pre Worlds – 2026 Australian National Championship

Final Leaders after 4 races (71 entries)

1st AUS Brin Liddell – – 13 pts

2nd AUS Steven Brewin – – 16.5 pts

3rd AUS Gavin Colby – – 23 pts

4th AUS Beau White – – 23 pts

5th AUS Matt Homan – – 33 pts

6th USA Lars Guck – – 37 pts

7th AUS James Mcdonald – – 45 pts

8th AUS Dale Mitchell – – 45 pts

9th AUS Peterson Shane – – 50 pts

10th AUS Lewis Abbott – – 53 pts

11th AUS Jai Tooley – – 54 pts

12th GBR Simon Northrop – – 64 pts

13th AUS Grant W Pellew – – 78 pts

14th AUS Lachlan Putt – – 83 pts

15th AUS Darren Bundock – – 92 pts

16th AUS David Morgan – – 93 pts

17th AUS Cameron Waters – – 96 pts

18th AUS Pete Skewes – – 97 pts

19th USA Charles Froeb – – 105 pts

20th SWE Peter Busck – – 123 pts

Full results available here . . .