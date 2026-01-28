F18 Pre Worlds – Australian National Championship

The F18 multihull Australian National Championship at Jervoise Bay SC, was a victory for the Liddell brothers.
Brin and Jake Liddell topped the all Aussie podium ahead of Steven Brewin and Adam Beattie, with third Gavin Colby and Kai Colman.
Action now moves to the F18 2026 World Championship.
F18 Pre Worlds – 2026 Australian National Championship
Final Leaders after 4 races (71 entries)
1st AUS Brin Liddell – – 13 pts
2nd AUS Steven Brewin – – 16.5 pts
3rd AUS Gavin Colby – – 23 pts
4th AUS Beau White – – 23 pts
5th AUS Matt Homan – – 33 pts
6th USA Lars Guck – – 37 pts
7th AUS James Mcdonald – – 45 pts
8th AUS Dale Mitchell – – 45 pts
9th AUS Peterson Shane – – 50 pts
10th AUS Lewis Abbott – – 53 pts
11th AUS Jai Tooley – – 54 pts
12th GBR Simon Northrop – – 64 pts
13th AUS Grant W Pellew – – 78 pts
14th AUS Lachlan Putt – – 83 pts
15th AUS Darren Bundock – – 92 pts
16th AUS David Morgan – – 93 pts
17th AUS Cameron Waters – – 96 pts
18th AUS Pete Skewes – – 97 pts
19th USA Charles Froeb – – 105 pts
20th SWE Peter Busck – – 123 pts