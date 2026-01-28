World Sailing Test Event Fortaleza, Brazil – Day 3

Day 3 of the World Sailing Test Event in Fortaleza, Brazil, for the 2027 World Sailing Championships.
Britain’s Matilda Nicholls retains lead in ILCA 6 with two more race wins, Hannah Snellgrove GBR in second, winning the other race. Gustavo Canovas Kiessling BRA went one better with three race wins to keep lead of the ILCA 7.
Gian Andrea Stragiotti SUI added another race win and leads the Men Kite with 9 pts. Better day for Sam Dickinson GBR a 6 and 7 putting him 13th.
In the Women Kite Wan Li CHN added two more race wins to lead with 6 pts from Izabela Satrjan POL.
Women Dinghy ILCA 6 – 10 entries 8 races
1st GBR Matilda NICHOLLS – – 11 pts
2nd GBR Hannah SNELLGROVE – – 23 pts
3rd CAN Clara GRAVELY – – 28 pts
4th FRA Ebru BOLAT – – 29 pts
Men Dinghy ILCA 7 – 6 entries 9 races
1st BRA Gustavo CANOVAS KIESSLING – – 10 pts
2nd BRA Antonio CAVALCANTI ROSA – – 17 pts
No GBR
Men Formula Kite – 18 entries 7 races
1st SUI Gian Andrea STRAGIOTTI – – 9 pts
2nd BRA Bruno LOBO – – 14 pts
GBR
13th GBR Sam DICKINSON
Women Formula Kite – 7 entries 7 races
1st CHN WAN Li – – 6 pts
2nd POL Izabela SATRJAN – – 12 pts
No GBR
Men iQFOiL Windsurf – 1 entry 3 races
1st AIN Egor ZHILIN – – 2 pts
No GBR
Women iQFOiL Windsurf – 1 entry 3 races
1st AIN Taisia STOPCHENKO – – 2 pts
No GBR