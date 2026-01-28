World Sailing Test Event Fortaleza, Brazil – Day 3

Day 3 of the World Sailing Test Event in Fortaleza, Brazil, for the 2027 World Sailing Championships.

Britain’s Matilda Nicholls retains lead in ILCA 6 with two more race wins, Hannah Snellgrove GBR in second, winning the other race. Gustavo Canovas Kiessling BRA went one better with three race wins to keep lead of the ILCA 7.

Gian Andrea Stragiotti SUI added another race win and leads the Men Kite with 9 pts. Better day for Sam Dickinson GBR a 6 and 7 putting him 13th.

In the Women Kite Wan Li CHN added two more race wins to lead with 6 pts from Izabela Satrjan POL.

Women Dinghy ILCA 6 – 10 entries 8 races

1st GBR Matilda NICHOLLS – – 11 pts

2nd GBR Hannah SNELLGROVE – – 23 pts

3rd CAN Clara GRAVELY – – 28 pts

4th FRA Ebru BOLAT – – 29 pts

Men Dinghy ILCA 7 – 6 entries 9 races

1st BRA Gustavo CANOVAS KIESSLING – – 10 pts

2nd BRA Antonio CAVALCANTI ROSA – – 17 pts

No GBR

Men Formula Kite – 18 entries 7 races

1st SUI Gian Andrea STRAGIOTTI – – 9 pts

2nd BRA Bruno LOBO – – 14 pts

GBR

13th GBR Sam DICKINSON

Women Formula Kite – 7 entries 7 races

1st CHN WAN Li – – 6 pts

2nd POL Izabela SATRJAN – – 12 pts

No GBR

Men iQFOiL Windsurf – 1 entry 3 races

1st AIN Egor ZHILIN – – 2 pts

No GBR

Women iQFOiL Windsurf – 1 entry 3 races

1st AIN Taisia STOPCHENKO – – 2 pts

No GBR

Full results available here . . .