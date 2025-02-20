RORC Nelson’s Cup Series – All fleets racing on Day 2

Wednesday’s RORC Nelson’s Cup Series race winners: Chris Flowers’ Wallycento Galateia, Niklas Zennström’s Carkeek 52 Rán, Dunlop & Cox’s J/122 Mojito, and Filip Balcaen’s Maxi 72 Balthasar.

MAXI

Andrea Recordati’s Bullitt leads the Maxi class for the regatta by five points with one day of racing remaining.

Galateia is second, just one point ahead of Filip Balcaen’s Mills 72 Balthasar and Wendy Schmidt’s Botin 85 Deep Blue.

IRC ONE

Niklas Zennström’s Carkeek 52 Rán, has an unassailable lead in the IRC One class.

Ino Noir, Daguet 5 and Final Final will battle for the podium in the final race.

IRC TWO

Peter Dunlop and Victoria Cox’s J/122 Mojito took Back-to-Back Wins in IRC TWO.

Mojito is an amateur team of friends from Wales and Ireland that race out of the Pwllheli SC, the heart of sailing in Wales.

In second is Jim Voss’ RP37 Warthog with third Philippe Frantz’s NM43 Albator.

A fantastic number of sailors attended the informal prize giving on the lawn at Antigua YC, with complimentary Carib Beer for all and 5 Year Old English Harbour Rum for race winners.

Classes IRC One and IRC Two will have a rest day Thursday.

While the IRC Maxi Class will duke it out with their final day of racing Thursday 20 February.

The grand finale for the series will be the Antigua 360 Race on Saturday 21 February with the multihulls making 32 entries for the blast around Antigua.

RORC Nelson’s Cup Series – Results HERE