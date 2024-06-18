No racing Tuesday in Porquerolles for the 12mR World Championship

22 knots on the anemometer with long gusts of 28 knots, cancelled the two scheduled races for the opening day of the 12mR World Championships.



The flags of the 12mR World Championship partners SFA, Generis, CIS and Portland were flying at the Porquerolles Yacht Club, France, ready to go racing.

But after sending out the two-hour preview at 10am, at the 12pm briefing, the race committee announced to the crews the cancellation of the two races scheduled for that day.

Wednesday, the wind is expected to drop a notch, allowing the fourteen 12mR boats to cast off and start the first race of this 2024 World Championship.

The easterly wind will still be there, but should ease off. Less wind – between 14 and 20 knots – but seas that are still likely to be very rough.

At 8:30 am, all the crews will be briefed for the day before the start of the hostilities. Wednesday’s programme includes three races.