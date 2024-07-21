49er, FX and Nacra 17 Junior Worlds – Keers and Jobson in Bronze for final day

Penultimate day of the 2024 49er FX and Nacra 17 Junior World Championships in Vilagarcía de Arousa, in the southwest of Galicia, Spain.

Britain’s Eleanor Keers and Jessica Jobson made big gains in the 49erFX with a second place followed by two wins to surge into the bronze medal position.

“We’ve mostly been training alone all year, so while we feel comfortable in the boat sometimes our timing or tuning feel a bit off,” commented Jobson. “We do find our moment, however, and we seem to be able to do really well at our best.”



The weather conditions were much wetter, with the typical Galician drizzle lasting all day. The light rain came with plenty of breezes, so there was no problem starting on time on the fourth day of the 2024 Junior World Championship in Vilagarcía de Arousa.

49er FX leaders after 12 races (33 entries)

1st GER 696 Katharina SCHWACHHOFER and Elena STOLTZE – – 41.0 pts

2nd ITA 15 Sofia GIUNCHIGLIA and Giulia SCHIO – – 45.0 pts

3rd GBR 713 Eleanor KEERS and Jessica JOBSON – – 70 pts

49er leaders after 13 races (60 entries)

1st MLT 205 Richard SCHULTHEIS and Youenn BERTIN – – 52.0 pts

2nd NZL 135 Francesco KAYROUZ and Hamish McLAREN – – 78.0 pts

3rd NED 456 Wiebrand de VOS and Stijn GAST – – 84.0 pts

GBR

24th GBR 102 Sam JONES and Richie THURLBY

27th GBR 505 Duncan GREGOR and Freddie LONSDALE

Nacra 17 leaders after 12 races (13 entries)

1st BEL 465 Kwinten BORGHIJS and Lieselotte BORGHIJS – – 32.0 pts

2nd FRA 483 Clément MARTINEAU and Adélie BERTIN – – 40.0 pts

3rd FRA 571 Titouan PETARD and Thea LUBAC – – 42.0 pts

GBR

10th GBR 438 Theo WILLIAMS and Jasmine WILLIAMS