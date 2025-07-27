Difficult start for iQFOiL Youth & Junior World Championships

With the first day of racing abandoned due to the difficult wind conditions, the 2025 iQFOiL Youth & Junior World Championships finally got underway on Saturday in Brest.

With around 10 knots of breeze from the northwest, the Race Committee opted for Sprint Slalom courses across all divisions. There were still uncompleted races and the leaderboard remains wide open and plenty more action is expected in the days to come until the Medal Series on Thursday 31 July.

In the U19 Men, eight competitors won both of their heats to tie for the provisional lead: Kylian Manhaval, Louan Gouault and Constantin Flotard of France, Rory Meehan of Australia, Itamar Levi, Peleg Rajuan of Israel, Mattia Saoncella of Italy and Robin Zeley of Switzerland.

The U19 Women completed three races, with Medea Falcioni of Italy emerging as the day’s top performer, with two race wins. Tied on points in second are Zofia Zarzecka POL and Yfke Van del Meer NED.

The U17 Boys saw two completed races and a spread of winners, with Peyton Dits NED winning both his heats placing him at the top of the overall standings. In second are no fewer than six sailors tied on four points each.

In the U17 Girls, TSZ Yuet Cheung of Hong Kong took two wins from two races to lead the fleet. Garance Chatelier-Daisay FRA and Parla Kabasakal TUR are tied in second on four points.

For the British competitors, Sophie Clark U19 women is 12th with a 5, 3,-9 score. Max Collis-Smith U19 men is 33rd with a 9th place. George Ebdon U17 boys is 20th with 13 and 5 score, and Isabel Bramah U17 girls is 28th.

Full results available here . . .