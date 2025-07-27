Rolex Fastnet Race – Underway with record 444 fleet

Spectators in their thousands swarmed Cowes Green and the shores of the western Solent to witness the starts of the 51st Rolex Fastnet Race from 11:20 until 13:20 BST Saturday.

This year’s event marks the centenary of the first Fastnet Race that saw seven boats set sail from Ryde and finish in Plymouth in 1925. Fittingly the start saw a new record entry of 444 competitors, up from the previous largest of 430 in 2023, confirming the event as the world’s largest offshore race.

To witness the start of this special centenary Rolex Fastnet Race, Anne, Princess Royal started the race from the Platform of the Royal Yacht Squadron.

The MOCRA multihull class, plus the four flying Ultims and nine Ocean Fifty trimarans were first away.

In IRC One it was Australian David Griffith’s Judel-Vrolijk 60 Whisper that was first out of the Solent at 13:10 followed just over five minutes later by Jens Kellinghusen’s Ker 56 Varuna 7 and Malte Paesler’s Elliot 52 Rafale.

Leading the Fastnet Race on the water at 14:20 hrs Sunday is the multihull SVR Lazrtigue of skipper Tom Laperche making 21 knots, on the approach to the Fastnet Rock, DTF 361 nm.

Leading Monohull is Black Jack 100 of Remon Vos, skipper Tristan Le Brun, sailing at 7 knots with 424 nm to the finish, in close contention with skipper David Witt of SHK Scallywag HKG.

Leading the Admiral’s Cup AC1 fleet are Stefen Jentzsch’s Black Pearl USA, Maximillian Klink’s Caro NZL and Niklas Zennstrom’s RAN SWE with DTF 496.

In the Admiral’s Cup AC2 fleet, the leader is Peter Harrison’s Jolt 6 MON in contention with Karl Kwok’s Beau Ideal HKG, Baraka GP NED and AMP Lifi GBR with 518 DTF.

James Neville’s Carkeek 45 Ino Noir (RORC Red), was forced to retire and divert to Plymouth due to electrical charging issues though all crew remain safe and well.

Race Tracker: https://www.rolexfastnetrace.com/en/tracking

