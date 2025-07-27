ROLEX FASTNET RACE UPDATE – First round the Rock

ROLEX FASTNET RACE UPDATE:

The multihull SVR Lazrtigue of skipper Tom Laperche first round the Fastnet Rock, at 15:23ish Sunday at 31 knots . . . Followed by the multihulls Banque Popular and Actual Ultim 4.

At the front of the fleet the raw power of the 32m long flying Ultim trimarans has prevailed. Late Saturdayy evening the multihull leaders tacked to pass up the left side of the Land’s End TSS and then spent the morning making progress to weather, to the east of the rhumb line with the lead Ultims extending away with SVR Lazartigue, the present multihull race record holder, out in front.

Leading Monohull approaching the Rock is SHK Scallywag HKG of skipper David Witt.

The 52s . . . Peter Harrison’s Jolt 3, Karl Kwok’s Beau Geste and Max Klink’s 2023 Rolex Fastnet Race winner Caro, jockeying for the lead in Admiral’s Cup 1.

Admiral’s Cup 2 was an JPK 1180 bonanza with the Michele Ivaldi-skippered Django JPK leading ahead of Per Roman’s Garm, and Sunrise, the new JPK 1180 of 2021 Rolex Fastnet Race winner Tom Kneen.

While most of the Admiral’s Cuppers were heading west up the Land’s End TSS, Sean Langman and John Alexander’s GP42 Back 2 Black in the CYCA team from Australia were the first to go east.