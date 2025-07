32m Ultim Trimaran SVR Lazartigue, skippered by Tom Laperche has taken Multihull Line Honours in the centenary edition of the Rolex Fastnet Race.

SVR Lazartigue’s elapsed time: 01 Days 17 Hrs 18 Mins 04 Secs

SVR Lazartigue: Skipper Tom Laperche, Amélie Grassi, Antoine Gautier, Emilien Lavigne, Franck Cammas and Peter Burling.

The multihulls Banque Popular and Actual Ultim 4 have also finished in Cherbourg-en-Cotentin.