ROLEX FASTNET RACE UPDATE – SHK Scallywag first Monohull round the Rock

Leading Monohull at the Fastnet Rock was SHK Scallywag HKG of skipper David Witt at 23.02 Sunday 27 July.

Scallywag was quickly followed by Black Jack 100 of Remon Vos, skipper Tristan Le Brun at 23:07 hrs and Leopard 3 at 23:17 BST in the centenary edition of the Rolex Fastnet Race.

Stefan Jentzch’s Botin 56 Black Pearl (NYYC) was the first Admiral’s Cup boat (AC1) to round the Fastnet Lighthouse on Monday 28 July at 06:54:11 BST.

They were followed by the other leading AC1 boats, Beau Geste (RHKYC), Caro (RNZYS), Jolt 3 (YCM) and RAN (KSSS).

Leading AC2 boats are Jolt 6 (YCM), Beau Ideal (RHKYC) and Callisto (RNZYS)

The leading Fastnet Race monohulls are expected to finish at Cherbourg in the early hours of Tuesday 29 July.