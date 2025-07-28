iQFOiL Youth & Junior World Championships – Day 3

Day Three of the iQFOiL Youth & Junior Worlds, managed two complete races for the U19 Men in Brest, France.

After a long wait ashore, the breeze finally settled, allowing the Race Committee to complete two Sprint Slalom races in the U19 Men’s division. 375 athletes are competing from 36 countries.

Three sailors stood out with perfect scores Sunday. Turkey’s Artun Senol bounced back from a BFD the day before to win both races and climb back up the leaderboard.

Denmark’s Malthe Lillelund also delivered two race wins in the light conditions. Meanwhile, Israel’s Peleg Rajuan also secured a double win, moving into the overall lead after three days of racing.

At the end of Day 3, Peleg Rajuan leads the overall U19 Men’s standings, followed by Mattia Saoncella (ITA) and Artun Senol (TUR) in third.

For the British competitors, Sophie Clark U19 women is 12th with a 5, 3,-9 score. Galahad BYE U19 men is 38th. George Ebdon U17 boys is 17th, and Rebecca Pilkington U17 girls is 22nd.

Full results available here . . .