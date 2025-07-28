World Sailing votes to amend neutrality policy for Russian and Belarusian sailors

The World Sailing Board met on 23 July 2025 and determined that there was no material change in the circumstances giving rise to suspending participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes, and race officials in World Sailing owned and sanctioned competitions and events until further notice.

They would therefore remain in place until the next review which will be on or before the 23 October 2025. This includes the suspension of the participation of any boat owned or effectively controlled or managed by a Russian or Belarusian individual or entity.

However, following the vote, Russian and Belarusian sailors, support personnel and race officials will be permitted to participate as neutrals in World Sailing owned and sanctioned competitions and events, in line with IOC guidance.

Boats owned by individuals who are sailing as neutrals under the World Sailing Neutrality Policy are also permitted.

The policy was supported with 29 votes for, five against, with two abstentions.

Participation of athletes with dual nationalities and those applying for a Residence Certificate after being resident in a new country for over three years will still be processed in accordance with the World Sailing Eligibility Code.

Council also voted to take no action in relation to Russian and Belarusian administrators who are permitted to take up places on World Sailing Council, Committees, Sub Committees, Commissions.

