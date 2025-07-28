Admiral’s Cup – Black Pearl first Admiral’s Cup boat to round the Fastnet Rock

Stefan Jentzsch’s Botin 56 Black Pearl (NYYC) was the first Admiral’s Cup boat to round the Fastnet Rock.

Black Pearl rounded on Monday at 06:54:11 BST. . . After David Witt took IRC Super Zero Scallywag (non AC) round earlier as leading monohull at 23.02 on Sunday 27 July.

At 09:00 on Monday 28 July, seven of the AC1 boats had rounded the Fastnet Lighthouse.

After IRC time correction, Beau Geste (RHKYC) was leading the AC1 class by just 3 minutes and 14 seconds from Jolt 3. Gordon Ketelbey’s TP52 Zen (CYCA) was 29 minutes and 59 seconds behind Beau Geste.

In the AC2 at 09:00 BST, Pierre Casirgahi’s Carkeek 42 Jolt 6 (YCM) was leading a pack of boats approximately 35nm south of the Fastnet Lighthouse.

Karl Kwok’s Botin 40 Beau Ideal (RHKYC) was a mile behind Jolt 6 with James Murray’s B&C 42 Callisto a further two miles back. Chris Frost’s Carkeek 40+ AMP-lifi (RORC White) was also in the pack.

After IRC time correction, the ranking shows Jolt 6 approximately one hour ahead of Philippe Frantz’s NM43 Albator (YCF).

Ranked in third place was Donald Thinschmidt’s Ker 43 Abracadabra (NYYC), just a few minutes ahead of Callisto and Beau Ideal.

