Four Yachts are in contention for Rolex Fastnet Race – 2025 Monohull Line Honours title . . .

Blackjack 100 (Monaco), SHK Scallywag (Hong Kong), Leopard 3 (Monaco) and Pyewacket 70 (USA) are expected to finish in the early hours of Tuesday 29 July in Cherbourg-en-Cotentin, France.

One of them will claim the 2025 Monohull Line Honours title.

Currently it looks like Black Jack 100, with the inside berth position as they turn for the finish, will lead the Maxis across the finish.