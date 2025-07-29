Rolex Fastnet Race – Black Jack 100 takes Monohull Line Honours

Remon Vos’ RP100 Black Jack 100 (Monaco), skippered by Tristan Le Brun has taken Monohull Line Honours in the centenary edition of the Rolex Fastnet Race.

Black Jack 100’s elapsed time: 02 Days 12 Hrs 31 Mins 21 Secs

Black Jack 100 Crew : Owner Remon Vos, Skipper Tristan Le Brun, Andrew Henderson, Bruce Clark, Clément Cron, Edwin De Laat, Guillaume Berenger, Harley Spreadbury-Key, Jelmer van Beek, Jorden Van Rooijen, Liam Woulfe, Max Deckers, Robin Jacobs, Rokas Milevicius, Romain Testa, Rutger Vos, Shane Hughes, Sofian Bouvet, Thierry Fouchier.

Second finisher was SHK Scallywag (Hong Kong), third Leopard 3 (Monaco), fourth Pyewacket 70 (USA)

Fifth finisher was Tschuss 2 (USA) who are first in IRC Super Zero.