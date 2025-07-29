The 2025 ILCA Senior European Championships & Open European Trophy, will take place in Marstrand, Sweden, from 9-16 August.

All three Senior ILCA Classes are featured, with new Under 23 titles for the two Olympic classes. 288 competitors are expected across the three ILCA classes:

ILCA 7 (Men’s Olympic Class) – 153 entries (11 GBR)

ILCA 6 Women (Women’s Olympic Class) – 93 entries (6 GBR)

ILCA 6 Men – 42 entries

The new titles provide a platform for rising stars to compete alongside established champions. Meanwhile, the ILCA 6 Men retains its established format, awarding both an overall and an Under 21 titles.

The ILCA 7 fleet will include Valtteri Uusitalo FIN, reigning ILCA Senior European Champion, and Willem Wiersema NED, the newly crowned 2025 ILCA 7 Senior World Champion.

For Britain with four Senior European medals to his name — one gold and three silver — Britain’s Micky Beckett is among the top names to watch for in Marstrand.

The ILCA 6 women will feature Maria Erdi HUN, the reigning European champion, and Louise Cervera FRA, the current World champion, both looking to extend their recent success on the international stage.

Hannah Snellgrove will lead the British team, fresh from winning silver at the Long Beach Olympic Sailing Grand Slam event.

All information available at the event website.