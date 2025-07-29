Contender World Championship 2025 – Opening Day on Lake Garda

The 2025 Contender World Championship is taking place at Fraglia della Vela, on Lake Garda from 28 July to 3 August.

Prior to the worlds a Pre-Worlds was held. This five race event was won by Marco Ferrar of Italy with 14 pts, second Mark Bulka of Australia on 15 pts and third Max Billerbeck of Germany with 24 pts.

Best placed British competitors were Graeme Willcox in 5th, and Gary Langdown in 7th.

Willcox is the 2024 champion which he won at the Pensacola Yacht Club in Florida, USA. At that event he finished ahead of Soren Dulong Andreasen of Denmark, the 2024 champion, and Rene Heynen of the Netherlands.

Both are competing here, as is multi-world champion Mark Bulka, who heads a 26 strong Aussie entry.

Also to look out for are Max Billerbeck of Germany the 2019 champion, Britain’s Simon Mussell the 2015 champion, and Italy’s five time champion Andrea Bonezzi.

Tuesday is the completion of Registration/Measurement and the Official Opening Ceremony. The first two races are scheduled for Wednesday 30 July.

Contender Pre-Worlds – Final Leaders (112 entries)

1st ITA 45 Marco FERRARI – – 1 5 2 6 -15 – – 14 pts

2nd AUS 2457 Mark BULKA – – 7 -28 3 4 1 – – 15 pts

3rd GER 2780 Max BILLERBECK – – 4 -11 1 9 10 – – 24 pts

4th NED 2597 Pim VAN VUGT – – 17 -19 4 1 4 – – 26 pts

5th GBR 2787 Graeme WILLCOX – – 3 3 16 DNC 9 – – 31 pts

6th GER 2400 Thomas WIETING – – 16 13 6 8 -45 – – 43 pts

7th GBR 2484 Gary LANGDOWN – – 13 9 10 12 -23 – – 44 pts

8th DEN 1 Soren Dulong ANDREASEN – – 12 2 23 10 -29 – – 47 pts

9th GER 2788 Markus MAISENBACHER – – 8 16 7 28 -33 – – 59 pts

10th NED 9 Paul VERHALLEN – – 39 -77 14 2 7 – – 62 pts

Full results available here . . .