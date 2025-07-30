Rolex Fastnet Race – Black Pearl first Admiral’s Cupper to cross the finish line

Black Pearl (New York YC) was first Admiral’s Cup boat to finish the Rolex Fastnet Race at 18:54 hrs local time Tuesday.

Black Pearl crew: Owner & Skipper Stefan Jentzsch, Abby Ehler, Frano Tregaskis, Gareth Blanckenberg, Guido Verhovert, Guy Salter, Lucas Viola Chapman, Marc Lagesse, Matthew Whitehead, Paul Standbridge, Rory Harrap, Timothy Goodbody.

With the full AC1 fleet now finished, it is the Royal Maas YC’s Ros van Uden who top the AC1 leaderboard after IRC time correction.

In AC2 Jolt 6 (Monaco) squeezed out Albator (France) on time correction.

Admirals Cup: Jolt 6 (Monaco) takes the overall Admirals Cup division with Albator (France) second and third Django JPK (Italy). Fourth was Callisto (New Zealand), 5th X-Day (Germany), 6th Nola (Sweden) and 7th AMP-Lifi (GBR).

Admiral’s Cup leaderboard – Provisional after Fastnet results