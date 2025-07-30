Yacht Club de Monaco wins the Admiral’s Cup at first attempt

The Yacht Club de Monaco (YCM) is the winner of the 2025 Admiral’s Cup.

After an intense battle during the RORC Channel Race, six inshore races in the Solent and the Rolex Fastnet Race, the Yacht Club de Monaco team is victorious.

Runner-up for the Admiral’s Cup is the Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club. Completing the Admiral’s Cup series podium is the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda.

Yacht Club de Monaco Team – AC1 – Jolt 3 BOTIN 52 IRC and AC2 – Jolt 6 CARKEEK 40

Jolt 3 finished top of the AC Class 1 leaderboard, one point ahead of the Australian entry Zen, with third Django WR51 of Italy.

Jolt 6 finished top of the AC Class 2 leaderboard, one point ahead of the New Zealand entry Callisto, with third Beau Ideal of Hong Kong.

Admiral’s Cup leaderboard 2025 – Final

Vice-President of the Yacht Club de Monaco and co-skipper of Carkeek 42 Jolt 6 (YCM) is Pierre Casiraghi, who spoke about the historic win:

“Honestly, I still can’t quite believe what we’ve achieved. To win the Admiral’s Cup in its revival year and with Monaco’s first ever participation is beyond words. I’m not a professional helm and this was the most exhausting race I’ve ever done. ”

“But we knew the Fastnet would be decisive and our team executed it flawlessly. Will Harris, our navigator, was just phenomenal, he didn’t miss a beat.”

Yacht Club de Monaco member Peter Harrison, skipper of TP52 Jolt 3 (YCM), spoke about the debut win in the Admiral’s Cup for the YCM:

“This is without a doubt the biggest result I’ve ever had in sailing and I doubt it will ever be topped. To help lead the Yacht Club de Monaco to its first Admiral’s Cup victory on our very first attempt is just extraordinary.”

The Admiral’s Cup Prize Giving will be held in the Rolex Fastnet Race Event Village from 18:00 local time on Thursday 31 July, 2025.

Full results available here . . .