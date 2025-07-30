Contender Worlds – Dutch take early lead on Lake Garda

The 2025 Contender World Championship completed two races on the first day at Fraglia della Vela, on Lake Garda.
Early leaders are Paul Verhallen of Holland (1,3) and Antonio Lambertini (2,2) of Italy, tied on 4 pts, with Italy’s Andrea Bonezzi (5,2) on 7 pts and Mark Bulka (7,1) of Australia tied on 8 pts with Christoph Homier (4,4) of Germany.
Best of the British is Simon Mussell in 7th place, and defending world champion Graeme Willcock 11th.
Race winners were: Paul Verhallen NED, Mark Bulka AUS, Marco Ferrari ITA and Jesper Armbrust DEN.
Contender World Championship – Leaders after 2 races (165 entries)
1st NED 9 Paul VERHALLEN – – 1 3 – – 4 pts
2nd ITA 2561 Antonio LAMBERTINI – – 2 2 – – 4 pts
3rd AUS 11 Andrea BONEZZI – – 5 2 – – 7 pts
4th AUS 2457 Mark BULKA – – 7 1 – – 8 pts
5th GER 2779 Christoph HOMEIER – – 4 4 – – 8 pts
6th ITA 45 Marco FERRARI – – 9 1 – – 10 pts
7th GBR 2420 Simon MUSSELL – – 4 6 – – 10 pts
8th NED 2597 Pim VAN VUGT – – 5 6 – – 11 pts
9th GER 2780 Max BILLERBECK – – 10 3 – – 13 pts
10th GER 2788 Markus MAISENBACHER – – 3 10 – – 13 pts
11th GBR 2787 Graeme WILLCOX – – 6 7 – – 13 pts
12th DEN 1 Soren Dulong ANDREASEN – – 3 13 – – 16 pts
13th NED 2719 Rene HEYNEN – – 13 4 – – 17 pts
14th GBR 2706 Stuart JONES – – 7 12 – – 19 pts
15th GER 188 Carsten KEMMLING – – 2 18 – – 20 pts
16th AUS 2486 Lindsay IRWIN – – 13 7 – – 20 pts
17th AUS 2237 Simon BARWOOD – – 12 8 – – 20 pts
18th AUS 2270 Sam ELLIS – – 16 5 – – 21 pts
19th ITA 13 Egidio BABBI – – 8 13 – – 21 pts
20th AUS 2323 James ELLIS – – 12 11 – – 23 pts