Contender Worlds – Dutch take early lead on Lake Garda

The 2025 Contender World Championship completed two races on the first day at Fraglia della Vela, on Lake Garda.

Early leaders are Paul Verhallen of Holland (1,3) and Antonio Lambertini (2,2) of Italy, tied on 4 pts, with Italy’s Andrea Bonezzi (5,2) on 7 pts and Mark Bulka (7,1) of Australia tied on 8 pts with Christoph Homier (4,4) of Germany.

Best of the British is Simon Mussell in 7th place, and defending world champion Graeme Willcock 11th.

Race winners were: Paul Verhallen NED, Mark Bulka AUS, Marco Ferrari ITA and Jesper Armbrust DEN.

Contender World Championship – Leaders after 2 races (165 entries)

1st NED 9 Paul VERHALLEN – – 1 3 – – 4 pts

2nd ITA 2561 Antonio LAMBERTINI – – 2 2 – – 4 pts

3rd AUS 11 Andrea BONEZZI – – 5 2 – – 7 pts

4th AUS 2457 Mark BULKA – – 7 1 – – 8 pts

5th GER 2779 Christoph HOMEIER – – 4 4 – – 8 pts

6th ITA 45 Marco FERRARI – – 9 1 – – 10 pts

7th GBR 2420 Simon MUSSELL – – 4 6 – – 10 pts

8th NED 2597 Pim VAN VUGT – – 5 6 – – 11 pts

9th GER 2780 Max BILLERBECK – – 10 3 – – 13 pts

10th GER 2788 Markus MAISENBACHER – – 3 10 – – 13 pts

11th GBR 2787 Graeme WILLCOX – – 6 7 – – 13 pts

12th DEN 1 Soren Dulong ANDREASEN – – 3 13 – – 16 pts

13th NED 2719 Rene HEYNEN – – 13 4 – – 17 pts

14th GBR 2706 Stuart JONES – – 7 12 – – 19 pts

15th GER 188 Carsten KEMMLING – – 2 18 – – 20 pts

16th AUS 2486 Lindsay IRWIN – – 13 7 – – 20 pts

17th AUS 2237 Simon BARWOOD – – 12 8 – – 20 pts

18th AUS 2270 Sam ELLIS – – 16 5 – – 21 pts

19th ITA 13 Egidio BABBI – – 8 13 – – 21 pts

20th AUS 2323 James ELLIS – – 12 11 – – 23 pts

Full results available here . . .