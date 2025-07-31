RS Aero World and Youth World Championships – 170 RS Aeros gather in Quiberon

170 RS Aeros from 17 nations are racing in Quiberon, France, for the 7th RS Aero World Championships.

The event incorporates the Youth and Senior championships for the four RS Aero classes (RS Aero 5, 6, 7, 9) for both male and female competitors.

Six races have been completed over the first two days and racing will continue to Saturday 2 August.

In the RS Aero 9, Ben Flower CAN leads by 1 point from Nick Craig GBR with Madhaven Thirumalai USA in 3rd.

In the RS Aero 7 Jack Miller GBR leads by 5 pts from Peter Barton GBR with Mark Ripley GBR in 3rd.

In the RS Aero 6, defending champion Sofiia Naumenko UKR has an 8 pt lead from Sam Blaker GBR, with Francois le Castrec FRA in 3rd.

And in the RS Aero 5, the largest class with 62 entries, Riccardo Serra ITA leads by 5 pts from Raphael Olsthoorn FRA with Jorgen Kuivonen EST in 3rd.

Latest Leading Results 30 July with 1 discard

RS Aero 5 – After 6 races (62 Entries)

1st ITA 4475 Riccardo SERRA – – 1 1 8 4 -15 4 – – 18 pts

2nd FRA 4389 Raphael OLSTHOORN – – -29 10 2 1 7 3 – – 23 pts

3rd EST 4401 Jorgen KUIVONEN – – 9 -11 9 3 6 2 – – 29 pts

4th GBR 3870 Chloe GEORGE – – 21 5 6 2 2 -63 – – 36 pts

5th ITA 4472 Riccardo-Hai GESSA – – 2 7 3 11 -16 14 – – 37 pts

6th GBR 3661 Jamie ROBINSON – – -22 12 7 15 1 6 – – 41 pts

RS Aero 6- After 6 races (50 Entries)

1st UKR 3893 Sofiia NAUMENKO – – -8 3 1 2 1 1 – – 8 pts

2nd GBR 2739 Sam BLAKER – – 1 4 -7 1 7 3 – – 16 pts

3rd FRA 2803 Francois le CASTREC – – 5 2 2 8 -16 5 – – 22 pts

4th GBR 4542 Dan VENABLES – – 2 7 8 7 5 -13 – – 29 pts

5th GBR 3890 Andrew DANIELS – – 4 5 -18 3 8 15 – – 35 pts

6th GBR 3875 Andrew FROST – – 6 -14 9 9 3 8 – – 35 pts

RS Aero 7- After 6 races (40 Entries)

1st GBR 4397 Jack MILLER – – 1 4 4 2 3 -6 – – 14 pts

2nd GBR 4396 Peter BARTON – – 3 1 6 8 -41 1 – – 19 pts

3rd GBR 1181 Mark RIPLEY – – 2 -18 1 9 4 5 – – 21 pts

4th 4726 Daniel FALK – – -17 9 8 3 1 3 – – 24 pts

5th 4725 Keith HAMMER – – -41 5 3 7 6 8 – – 29 pts

6th AUS 4669 Gary RATCLIFFE – – 9 7 2 -11 9 4 – – 31 pts

RS Aero 9- After 6 races (15 Entries)

1st CAN 91 Ben FLOWER – – -2 2 2 1 1 1 – – 7 pts

2nd GBR 4453 Nick CRAIG – – 1 1 -5 2 2 2 – – 8 pts

3rd USA 4686 Madhavan THIRUMALAI – – 4 -5 1 3 3 4 – – 15 pts

4th SWE 2314 Erik WAHLBERG – – 6 -10 4 4 4 3 – – 21 pts

5th GBR 4732 Chris LARR – – 5 -6 6 5 5 5 – – 26 pts

6th SWE 2886 Erik ENGSTRÖM – – 3 8 7 -10 7 8 – – 33 pts

