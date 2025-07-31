RS Aero World and Youth World Championships – 170 RS Aeros gather in Quiberon

170 RS Aeros from 17 nations are racing in Quiberon, France, for the 7th RS Aero World Championships.
The event incorporates the Youth and Senior championships for the four RS Aero classes (RS Aero 5, 6, 7, 9) for both male and female competitors.
Six races have been completed over the first two days and racing will continue to Saturday 2 August.
In the RS Aero 9, Ben Flower CAN leads by 1 point from Nick Craig GBR with Madhaven Thirumalai USA in 3rd.
In the RS Aero 7 Jack Miller GBR leads by 5 pts from Peter Barton GBR with Mark Ripley GBR in 3rd.
In the RS Aero 6, defending champion Sofiia Naumenko UKR has an 8 pt lead from Sam Blaker GBR, with Francois le Castrec FRA in 3rd.
And in the RS Aero 5, the largest class with 62 entries, Riccardo Serra ITA leads by 5 pts from Raphael Olsthoorn FRA with Jorgen Kuivonen EST in 3rd.
Latest Leading Results 30 July with 1 discard
RS Aero 5 – After 6 races (62 Entries)
1st ITA 4475 Riccardo SERRA – – 1 1 8 4 -15 4 – – 18 pts
2nd FRA 4389 Raphael OLSTHOORN – – -29 10 2 1 7 3 – – 23 pts
3rd EST 4401 Jorgen KUIVONEN – – 9 -11 9 3 6 2 – – 29 pts
4th GBR 3870 Chloe GEORGE – – 21 5 6 2 2 -63 – – 36 pts
5th ITA 4472 Riccardo-Hai GESSA – – 2 7 3 11 -16 14 – – 37 pts
6th GBR 3661 Jamie ROBINSON – – -22 12 7 15 1 6 – – 41 pts
RS Aero 6- After 6 races (50 Entries)
1st UKR 3893 Sofiia NAUMENKO – – -8 3 1 2 1 1 – – 8 pts
2nd GBR 2739 Sam BLAKER – – 1 4 -7 1 7 3 – – 16 pts
3rd FRA 2803 Francois le CASTREC – – 5 2 2 8 -16 5 – – 22 pts
4th GBR 4542 Dan VENABLES – – 2 7 8 7 5 -13 – – 29 pts
5th GBR 3890 Andrew DANIELS – – 4 5 -18 3 8 15 – – 35 pts
6th GBR 3875 Andrew FROST – – 6 -14 9 9 3 8 – – 35 pts
RS Aero 7- After 6 races (40 Entries)
1st GBR 4397 Jack MILLER – – 1 4 4 2 3 -6 – – 14 pts
2nd GBR 4396 Peter BARTON – – 3 1 6 8 -41 1 – – 19 pts
3rd GBR 1181 Mark RIPLEY – – 2 -18 1 9 4 5 – – 21 pts
4th 4726 Daniel FALK – – -17 9 8 3 1 3 – – 24 pts
5th 4725 Keith HAMMER – – -41 5 3 7 6 8 – – 29 pts
6th AUS 4669 Gary RATCLIFFE – – 9 7 2 -11 9 4 – – 31 pts
RS Aero 9- After 6 races (15 Entries)
1st CAN 91 Ben FLOWER – – -2 2 2 1 1 1 – – 7 pts
2nd GBR 4453 Nick CRAIG – – 1 1 -5 2 2 2 – – 8 pts
3rd USA 4686 Madhavan THIRUMALAI – – 4 -5 1 3 3 4 – – 15 pts
4th SWE 2314 Erik WAHLBERG – – 6 -10 4 4 4 3 – – 21 pts
5th GBR 4732 Chris LARR – – 5 -6 6 5 5 5 – – 26 pts
6th SWE 2886 Erik ENGSTRÖM – – 3 8 7 -10 7 8 – – 33 pts