Alexis Loison and Jean-Pierre Kelbert’s JPK 1050 Léon has been crowned overall winner of the Rolex Fastnet Race.

No other boat still racing on the 695 nautical mile course can catch the French doublehanded duo for overall honours in this, the 51st edition of the Royal Ocean Racing Club’s offshore classic.

Loison becomes one of the few sailors to have won the Rolex Fastnet Race more than once. Alexis first won the Fastnet Challenge Cup in 2013 competing alongside his father Pascal aboard the JPK 1010 Night & Day.

This is the third time the Rolex Fastnet Race has finished in Cherbourg, but only the first time that a French team has won overall in home waters. The first time into Cherbourg in 2021 it was the British boat Sunrise who took top honours. Two years ago in 2023 it was the Swiss entry Caro who prevailed.

Not only that, but it is the French doublehanded teams who dominate the podium.

Behind Léon, in second place is Lann Ael 3, the Manuard Nivelt 35 sailed by Didier Gaudoux and Erwan Tabarly

Iin third place a Pogo RC, Amarris, sailed by Achille Nebout and Tanguy Bouroullec.