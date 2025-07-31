iQFOiL Youth & Junior World Championships – Four new World Champions

Brest delivered on the final day of the 2025 iQFOiL Youth & Junior World Championships.

After a week of anticipation, fierce competition and weather delays, the stage was set for an unforgettable conclusion as four new World Champions were crowned.

The Nations Trophy added an extra layer of excitement to the event. With multiple strong performances across categories, Italy took home the Nations title. Turkey followed closely in second, and France, the host nation, completed the podium in third.

For the British competitors: Sophie Clark U19 women was 11th. Alexander Meadway U19 men 19th. OLiver Ebdon U17 boys 31st, and Rebecca Pilkington U17 girls 30th.

U19 Women – Podium

1st Medea Falcioni (ITA)

2nd Francesca Salerno (ITA)

3rd Nurhayat Güven (TUR)

U19 Men – Podium

1st Rory Meehan (AUS)

2nd Artun Senol (TUR)

3rd Mattia Saoncella (ITA)

U17 Girls – Podium

1st Théa Le Borgne Zibetti (FRA)

2nd Naama Palatnik (ISR)

3rd Parla Kabasakal (TUR)

U17 Boys – Podium

1st Merlijn Boswijk (NED)

2nd Peyton Dits (NED)

3rd Finn Brull (NED)

Full results available here . . .