Contender Worlds – Antonio Lambertini is new leader

Antonio Lambertini (4,6) of Italy moves into the lead after the second day of racing at the 2025 Contender World Championship.

Lambertini has a one point advantage over Max Billerbeck of Germany who won both his yellow flight races.

Defending world champion Graeme Willcock (4,4) climbs into third, with Mark Bulka (7,15) of Australia holding fourth, and Soren Andreasen (5,14) of Denmark up into fifth.

Other race winners were, Rene Heynen (1,26) in 11th overall and Italy’s Marco Ferrari who recovered from a BFD to take his second race win, he drops from 6th to 34th before the discard kicks in.

Day 1 leader Paul Verhallen of Holland had a 26 and 39 to drop to 20th overall.

Contender World Championship 2025

Leaders after 4 races (165 entries)

1st ITA 2561 Antonio LAMBERTINI – – 2 2 4 6 – – 14 pts

2nd GER 2780 Max BILLERBECK – – 10 3 1 1 – – 15 pts

3rd GBR 2787 Graeme WILLCOX – – 6 7 4 4 – – 21 pts

4th AUS 2457 Mark BULKA – – 7 1 7 15 – – 30 pts

5th DEN 1 Soren Dulong ANDREASEN – – 3 13 5 14 – – 35 pts

6th NED 2597 Pim VAN VUGT – – 5 6 15 9 – – 35 pts

7th GBR 2706 Stuart JONES – – 7 12 9 7 – – 35 pts

8th ITA 13 Egidio BABBI – – 8 13 6 9 – – 36 pts

9th GBR 2484 Gary LANGDOWN – – 24 10 5 2 – – 41 pts

10th AUS 11 Andrea BONEZZI – – 5 2 20 15 – – 42 pts

Full results available here . . .