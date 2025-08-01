Contender Worlds – Antonio Lambertini is new leader

Antonio Lambertini (4,6) of Italy moves into the lead after the second day of racing at the 2025 Contender World Championship.
Lambertini has a one point advantage over Max Billerbeck of Germany who won both his yellow flight races.
Defending world champion Graeme Willcock (4,4) climbs into third, with Mark Bulka (7,15) of Australia holding fourth, and Soren Andreasen (5,14) of Denmark up into fifth.
Other race winners were, Rene Heynen (1,26) in 11th overall and Italy’s Marco Ferrari who recovered from a BFD to take his second race win, he drops from 6th to 34th before the discard kicks in.
Day 1 leader Paul Verhallen of Holland had a 26 and 39 to drop to 20th overall.
Contender World Championship 2025
Leaders after 4 races (165 entries)
1st ITA 2561 Antonio LAMBERTINI – – 2 2 4 6 – – 14 pts
2nd GER 2780 Max BILLERBECK – – 10 3 1 1 – – 15 pts
3rd GBR 2787 Graeme WILLCOX – – 6 7 4 4 – – 21 pts
4th AUS 2457 Mark BULKA – – 7 1 7 15 – – 30 pts
5th DEN 1 Soren Dulong ANDREASEN – – 3 13 5 14 – – 35 pts
6th NED 2597 Pim VAN VUGT – – 5 6 15 9 – – 35 pts
7th GBR 2706 Stuart JONES – – 7 12 9 7 – – 35 pts
8th ITA 13 Egidio BABBI – – 8 13 6 9 – – 36 pts
9th GBR 2484 Gary LANGDOWN – – 24 10 5 2 – – 41 pts
10th AUS 11 Andrea BONEZZI – – 5 2 20 15 – – 42 pts