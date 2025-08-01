RS Aero World and Youth World Championships – Penultimate day in Quiberon

Penultimate day of racing in Quiberon, France, for the 7th RS Aero World Championships.
The event incorporates the Youth and Senior championships for the four RS Aero classes (RS Aero 5, 6, 7, 9) for both male and female competitors.
In the RS Aero 9, Ben Flower CAN leads by 2 pts after 11 races from Nick Craig GBR with Madhaven Thirumalai USA in 3rd.
In the RS Aero 7 Peter Barton GBR is the new leader after adding three race wins on 22 pts. Jack Miller GBR drops to second with 27 pts with Mark Ripley GBR in 3rd.
In the RS Aero 6, Sofiia Naumenko UKR has a massive 25 pt lead from Andrew Frost GBR, with Sam Blaker GBR in 3rd.
A major shake-up in the RS Aero 5, where Raphael Olsthoorn FRA took four race wins to move into the lead, 14 pts clear of Chloe George GBR, with Roscoe Martin GBR now third.
RS Aero 5 – After 12 races (62 Entries)
1st FRA 4389 Raphael OLSTHOORN – – 40 pts
2nd GBR 3870 Chloe GEORGE – – 54 pts
3rd GBR 2106 Roscoe MARTIN – – 60 pts
4th ITA 4472 Riccardo-Hai GESSA – – 89 pts
5th GBR 3854 Georgia BOOTH – – 90 pts
6th FRA 3990 Louise RAHN – – 91 pts
RS Aero 6 – After 12 races (50 Entries)
1st UKR 3893 Sofiia NAUMENKO – – 24 pts
2nd GBR 3875 Andrew FROST – – 49 pts
3rd GBR 2739 Sam BLAKER – – 51 pts
4th GBR 4542 Dan VENABLES – – 55 pts
5th FRA 2803 Francois le CASTREC – – 58 pts
6th USA 4714 Andy MACK – – 69 pts
RS Aero 7- After 11 races (40 Entries)
1st GBR 4396 Peter BARTON – – 22 pts
2nd GBR 4397 Jack MILLER – – 27 pts
3rd GBR 1181 Mark RIPLEY – – 39 pts
4th GBR 3183 Dominic HALL – – 47 pts
5th AUS 4669 Gary RATCLIFFE – – 47 pts
6th 4725 Keith HAMMER – – 57 pts
RS Aero 9 – After 11 races (15 Entries)
1st CAN 91 Ben FLOWER — 12 pts
2nd GBR 4453 Nick CRAIG — 14 pts
3rd USA 4686 Madhavan THIRUMALAI — 29 pts
4th SWE 2314 Erik WAHLBERG — 39 pts
5th GBR 4732 Chris LARR — 42 pts
6th SWE 2886 Erik ENGSTRÖM — 57 pts