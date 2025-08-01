RS Aero World and Youth World Championships – Penultimate day in Quiberon

Penultimate day of racing in Quiberon, France, for the 7th RS Aero World Championships.

The event incorporates the Youth and Senior championships for the four RS Aero classes (RS Aero 5, 6, 7, 9) for both male and female competitors.

In the RS Aero 9, Ben Flower CAN leads by 2 pts after 11 races from Nick Craig GBR with Madhaven Thirumalai USA in 3rd.

In the RS Aero 7 Peter Barton GBR is the new leader after adding three race wins on 22 pts. Jack Miller GBR drops to second with 27 pts with Mark Ripley GBR in 3rd.

In the RS Aero 6, Sofiia Naumenko UKR has a massive 25 pt lead from Andrew Frost GBR, with Sam Blaker GBR in 3rd.

A major shake-up in the RS Aero 5, where Raphael Olsthoorn FRA took four race wins to move into the lead, 14 pts clear of Chloe George GBR, with Roscoe Martin GBR now third.

RS Aero 5 – After 12 races (62 Entries)

1st FRA 4389 Raphael OLSTHOORN – – 40 pts

2nd GBR 3870 Chloe GEORGE – – 54 pts

3rd GBR 2106 Roscoe MARTIN – – 60 pts

4th ITA 4472 Riccardo-Hai GESSA – – 89 pts

5th GBR 3854 Georgia BOOTH – – 90 pts

6th FRA 3990 Louise RAHN – – 91 pts

RS Aero 6 – After 12 races (50 Entries)

1st UKR 3893 Sofiia NAUMENKO – – 24 pts

2nd GBR 3875 Andrew FROST – – 49 pts

3rd GBR 2739 Sam BLAKER – – 51 pts

4th GBR 4542 Dan VENABLES – – 55 pts

5th FRA 2803 Francois le CASTREC – – 58 pts

6th USA 4714 Andy MACK – – 69 pts

RS Aero 7- After 11 races (40 Entries)

1st GBR 4396 Peter BARTON – – 22 pts

2nd GBR 4397 Jack MILLER – – 27 pts

3rd GBR 1181 Mark RIPLEY – – 39 pts

4th GBR 3183 Dominic HALL – – 47 pts

5th AUS 4669 Gary RATCLIFFE – – 47 pts

6th 4725 Keith HAMMER – – 57 pts

RS Aero 9 – After 11 races (15 Entries)

1st CAN 91 Ben FLOWER — 12 pts

2nd GBR 4453 Nick CRAIG — 14 pts

3rd USA 4686 Madhavan THIRUMALAI — 29 pts

4th SWE 2314 Erik WAHLBERG — 39 pts

5th GBR 4732 Chris LARR — 42 pts

6th SWE 2886 Erik ENGSTRÖM — 57 pts

Full results available here . . .