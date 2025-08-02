49er & 49erFX Junior World Championship 2025 – Qualifying series complete

The qualifying rounds of the 49er and 49erFX Junior World Championship have came to a close.
The qualifying series on Rungsted Harbour, Denmark, wasn’t without its drama.
Over the past few days, they’ve tackled everything from gusty winds and rain to frustrating lulls. Several boats suffered spectacular capsizes in sharp gusts, particularly in the 49erFX fleet.
With light winds forecast for the final series (2–3 August), sailors will need to dig deep into their tactical toolbox.
49er Junior Worlds – Leaders 6 races (53 entries)
1st NED Robbert HUISMAN and Jorn SWART – – 18 pts
2nd GER Kjell HASCHEN and Iven Anton FROMM – – 17 pts
3rd ITA Lorenzo PEZZILLI and Tobia TORRONI – – 25 pts
4th FRA Hugo REVIL and Karl DEVAUX – – 30 pts
5th GBR Charlie GRAN and Sam JONES – – 30 pts
6th GER Moritz DORAU and Riko ROCKENBAUCH – – 36 pts
49erFX Junior Worlds – Leaders 6 races (29 entries)
1st GER Katharina SCHWACHHOFER and Elena STOLTZE – – 9 pts
2nd GER Anna BARTH and Emma KOHLHOFF – – 22 pts
3rd FRA Chloé REVIL and Felizia FIEBIG – – 23 pts
4th IRL Erin McILWAINE and Ellen BARBOUR – – 32 pts
5th NED Marissa IJBEN and Anne de KORT – – 32 pts
6th FRA Mailys RADULIC and Fleur BABIN – – 34 pts
Best GBR:
15th GBR Karrie CLARK and Sophie RAVEN – – 59 pts
49erFX Open Junior Worlds – Leaders 6 races (23 entries)
1st DEN Rebekka JOHANNESEN and Gustav AASHOLM-BRADLEY – – 10 pts
2nd GER Lucas HAMM and Moritz HAMM – – 12 pts
3rd CZE Lukáš KRAUS and Ondrej BAŠTÁŘ – – 23 pts
4th ITA Alessio BONIZZONI and Walter BONIZZONI – – 27 pts
5th ITA Massimo PERINI and Augusto CARDELLINI – – 27 pts
6th AUT Keno PULTE and Leo UEBELHÖR – – 32 pts
7th GBR Katy JENKINS and Noah FITZGERALD – – 34 pts