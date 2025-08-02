49er & 49erFX Junior World Championship 2025 – Qualifying series complete

The qualifying rounds of the 49er and 49erFX Junior World Championship have came to a close.

The qualifying series on Rungsted Harbour, Denmark, wasn’t without its drama.

Over the past few days, they’ve tackled everything from gusty winds and rain to frustrating lulls. Several boats suffered spectacular capsizes in sharp gusts, particularly in the 49erFX fleet.

With light winds forecast for the final series (2–3 August), sailors will need to dig deep into their tactical toolbox.

49er Junior Worlds – Leaders 6 races (53 entries)

1st NED Robbert HUISMAN and Jorn SWART – – 18 pts

2nd GER Kjell HASCHEN and Iven Anton FROMM – – 17 pts

3rd ITA Lorenzo PEZZILLI and Tobia TORRONI – – 25 pts

4th FRA Hugo REVIL and Karl DEVAUX – – 30 pts

5th GBR Charlie GRAN and Sam JONES – – 30 pts

6th GER Moritz DORAU and Riko ROCKENBAUCH – – 36 pts

49erFX Junior Worlds – Leaders 6 races (29 entries)

1st GER Katharina SCHWACHHOFER and Elena STOLTZE – – 9 pts

2nd GER Anna BARTH and Emma KOHLHOFF – – 22 pts

3rd FRA Chloé REVIL and Felizia FIEBIG – – 23 pts

4th IRL Erin McILWAINE and Ellen BARBOUR – – 32 pts

5th NED Marissa IJBEN and Anne de KORT – – 32 pts

6th FRA Mailys RADULIC and Fleur BABIN – – 34 pts

Best GBR:

15th GBR Karrie CLARK and Sophie RAVEN – – 59 pts

49erFX Open Junior Worlds – Leaders 6 races (23 entries)

1st DEN Rebekka JOHANNESEN and Gustav AASHOLM-BRADLEY – – 10 pts

2nd GER Lucas HAMM and Moritz HAMM – – 12 pts

3rd CZE Lukáš KRAUS and Ondrej BAŠTÁŘ – – 23 pts

4th ITA Alessio BONIZZONI and Walter BONIZZONI – – 27 pts

5th ITA Massimo PERINI and Augusto CARDELLINI – – 27 pts

6th AUT Keno PULTE and Leo UEBELHÖR – – 32 pts

7th GBR Katy JENKINS and Noah FITZGERALD – – 34 pts

Full results available here . . .