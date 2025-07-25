Admiral’s Cup – Royal Hong Kong YC hold lead for Fastnet Race

With the Admiral’s Cup inshore racing completed the Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club leads the series by eight points from Yacht Club de Monaco.

After seven races, with the discard now in play and Channel Race results factored in, the scoreboard couldn’t be tighter.

In AC1 – just a single point separates the top three contenders. Giovanni Lombardi Stronati’s Django WR51 (YCCS) holds a razor-thin lead over Peter Harrison’s Jolt 3 (YCM) and Karl Kwok’s Beau Geste (RHKYC).

In AC2, tied on points for the class lead are James Murray’s Callisto (RNZYS) and Karl Kwok’s Beau Ideal (RHKYC). Pierre Casiraghi’s Jolt 6 (YCM) is third.

There will now be a lay-day Friday before the 15 teams start the Fastnet Race from the RYS Line in Cowes at 12:00 hrs on Saturday 26 July.

The Admiral’s Cup competitors join more than 400 other yachts on the 695nm race from Cowes around the Fastnet Rock finishing in Cherbourg.

2025 Admirals Cup – Teams after 7 races for both fleets

