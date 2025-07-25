Schools out for the iQFOil Youth & Junior Worlds . . .

The world’s fastest young windsurfers are in Brest as the 2025 iQFOiL Youth & Junior World Championships get underway.

Eight days of racing start from Friday 25 July hosted by one of France’s premier sailing venues.

The 380 competitors from 40 nations can expect up to 20 races, combining Course Racing, Sprint Races, and the endurance-focused Marathon format on the Olympic foiling boards.

The event format mirrors the Olympic pathway class structure, with a qualifying and final series leading to the Medal Series on Thursday, 31 July.

Only the top eight riders from the opening series will advance to the Medal Series, where a three-stage elimination (Quarter-Final, Semi-Final, Grand Final) will determine the champions.

The Grand Final will follow the “first to two wins” format, with the top-ranked rider carrying an advantage into the final stage.

Britain has 28 entries spread across the four events: 15 in the U19, and 13 in the U17.