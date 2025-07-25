2025 WASZP Games – Federico Bergamasco of Italy takes overall victory

Federico Bergamasco of Italy maintained his lead to the end to claim the 2025 WASZP Games Title at WPNSA.

Bergamasco finished with a three point advantage after the four final races on Friday, with second Pablo Astiazaran of Spain and third Antonio Gasperini also Spain. All three in the U21 category.

Andrew Chisholm of Canada moved into fourth, and first U19, with fifth Gavin Ball of the USA, first in the 21-29 category.

Pearl Lattanzi of the USA was crowned Top Woman (34th overall), second Mina Ferguson AUS and third Rachael Betschart BER.

Best placed British competitor was Roo Purves in eighth and second U19, who finished with a win in the final race. Next Brit was Arthur Fry 21-29 in 16th, then Peter Cope U21 in 18th and in 21st James Crossley U21.

In the 6.9 fleet, overall leader Olivia Castaldi ITA had a three point lead from Jacopo Andrian ITA, with Pietro Moncada ITA third overall.

Imogen Green U19 was best placed British competitor in 7th overall, and Oscar Hoyle was first U16.

2025 WASZP Games – 7.5/8.2 Rig after 8 Final races + Q Score (214 entries)

Provisional 17:48 July 25 July

1st ITA Federico Bergamasco Youth (U21) – – 31 pts

2nd ESP Pablo Astiazaran Pérez-Cela Youth (U21) – – 34 pts

3rd ESP Antonio Gasperini Youth (U21) – – 55 pts

4th CAN Andrew Chisholm Junior (U19) – – 58 pts

5th USA Gavin Ball Core (21-29) – – 75 pts

6th GER Caspar Ilgenstein Youth (U21) – – 75 pts

7th ITA Mose Bellomi Junior (U19) – – 78 pts

8th GBR Roo Purves Junior (U19) – – 87 pts

9th NZL Jasper Camenzind Youth (U21) – – 90 pts

10th FRA Matthis Johnson Core (21-29) – – 91 pts

Full results available here . . .