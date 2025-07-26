Rolex Fastnet Race – First start 11:20 hrs from the Royal Yacht Squadron

For the 444 yachts entered in the Royal Ocean Racing Club’s centennial Rolex Fastnet Race all eyes remain on the weather going into the last hours before the start Saturday 26 July.

This looks set to be light to moderate for the start and mostly on the wind to the Fastnet Rock, but veering to the northwest en route to Land’s End.

As ever the fleet has a series of sequential starts in the central Solent off a line extending out from the Royal Yacht Squadron.



Starts will begin at 11:20 with the multihulls, comprising the four giant Ultim trimarans, the nine Ocean Fifty trimarans and the rest of the MOCRA fleet.

Followed at 10 minute intervals by the IMOCA; Class 40; IRC SZ/Z; Admiral’s Cup 1 and 2 at 12:00; IRC 1; IRC 2; IRC 3 concluding at 1320 with IRC 4.

With the Admiral’s Cup inshore racing completed the Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club leads the series by eight points from Yacht Club de Monaco . . . Read more here.