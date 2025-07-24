2025 WASZP Games – Federico Bergamasco of Italy leads into final day at WPNSA

After Day 4 of the 2025 WASZP Games in the main 7.5/8.2 Rig fleet, Federico Bergamasco ITA an 11 point lead from Pablo Astiazaran ESP, with Antonio Gasperini ESP in third.
In fourth is Caspar Ilgenstein GER, and fifth Gavin Ball of the USA, sixth is Andrew Chisholm of Canada.
Britain’s Peter Cope (U21) is 11th overall, while Roo Purves (U19) is 12th.
In the 6.9 fleet, overall leader Olivia Castaldi ITA has a five point lead from Jacopo Andrian ITA, with Pietro Moncada ITA third overall.
2025 WASZP Games – 7.5/8.2 Rig after 4 Final races + Q Score (214 entries)
Provisional 22:07 July 24 July
1st Italy Federico Bergamasco (U21) – – -5 3 2 3 8 – – 16 pts
2nd ESP Pablo Astiazaran (U21) – – 3 -8 3 8 13 – – 27 pts
3rd ESP Antonio Gasperini (U21) – – 6 6 4 -14 14 – – 30 pts
4th GER Caspar Ilgenstein (U21) – – 4 -25 6 11 18 – – 39 pts
5th USA Gavin Ball (21-29) – – 1 1 -21 15 23 – – 40 pts
6th CAN Andrew Chisholm (U19) – – -10 7 9 9 21 – – 46 pts
7th ITA Mose Bellomi (U19) – – -19 4 12 4 32 – – 52 pts
8th NZL Jasper Camenzind (U21) – – 21 9 -49 1 23 – – 54 pts
9th FRA Matthis Johnson (21-29) – – 17 13 1 -23 38 – – 69 pts
10th ITA Francesco Carrieri (U19) – – 7 11 -52 5 50 – – 73 pts
11th GBR Peter Cope (U21) – – 12 5 39 -71 17 – – 73 pts
12th GBR Roo Purves (U19) – – 2 -17 11 6 55 – – 74 pts