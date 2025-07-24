2025 WASZP Games – Federico Bergamasco of Italy leads into final day at WPNSA

After Day 4 of the 2025 WASZP Games in the main 7.5/8.2 Rig fleet, Federico Bergamasco ITA an 11 point lead from Pablo Astiazaran ESP, with Antonio Gasperini ESP in third.

In fourth is Caspar Ilgenstein GER, and fifth Gavin Ball of the USA, sixth is Andrew Chisholm of Canada.

Britain’s Peter Cope (U21) is 11th overall, while Roo Purves (U19) is 12th.

In the 6.9 fleet, overall leader Olivia Castaldi ITA has a five point lead from Jacopo Andrian ITA, with Pietro Moncada ITA third overall.

2025 WASZP Games – 7.5/8.2 Rig after 4 Final races + Q Score (214 entries)

Provisional 22:07 July 24 July

1st Italy Federico Bergamasco (U21) – – -5 3 2 3 8 – – 16 pts

2nd ESP Pablo Astiazaran (U21) – – 3 -8 3 8 13 – – 27 pts

3rd ESP Antonio Gasperini (U21) – – 6 6 4 -14 14 – – 30 pts

4th GER Caspar Ilgenstein (U21) – – 4 -25 6 11 18 – – 39 pts

5th USA Gavin Ball (21-29) – – 1 1 -21 15 23 – – 40 pts

6th CAN Andrew Chisholm (U19) – – -10 7 9 9 21 – – 46 pts

7th ITA Mose Bellomi (U19) – – -19 4 12 4 32 – – 52 pts

8th NZL Jasper Camenzind (U21) – – 21 9 -49 1 23 – – 54 pts

9th FRA Matthis Johnson (21-29) – – 17 13 1 -23 38 – – 69 pts

10th ITA Francesco Carrieri (U19) – – 7 11 -52 5 50 – – 73 pts

11th GBR Peter Cope (U21) – – 12 5 39 -71 17 – – 73 pts

12th GBR Roo Purves (U19) – – 2 -17 11 6 55 – – 74 pts

