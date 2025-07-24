Admiral’s Cup – Beau Geste and Nola win light air races

Race Four of the Admiral’s Cup brought a tactical masterclass in light airs to the Central Solent.

PRO Stuart Childerley set a windward leeward course for both classes, 1.6nm for AC1 and a shorter 1.4nm for AC2.

With wind drifting in from the north at 5–11 knots and a strong west-going tide cutting across the course, strategy and boat speed was everything.

The course was set well off the Hill Head shoreline, a pure boat-for-boat test of speed and finesse.

Karl Kwok’s TP52 Beau Geste (RHKYC) won in AC1 by the narrowest of margins.

Taavet Hinrikus’ MAT1220 Nola (KSSS) was the winner in AC2.

The wind became unstable in the afternoon and try as the Race Team might, no further racing took place for the Admiral’s Cup.



With four races now completed in the Admiral’s Cup, the Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club now leads the series by a single point from Yacht Club de Monaco.

The Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron is in third, two points ahead of the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda.