Admiral’s Cup – Royal Hong Kong YC take lead by single point

With four races now completed in the Admiral’s Cup, the Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club now leads the series by a single point from Yacht Club de Monaco.

The Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron is in third, two points ahead of the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda.

Taking into account the weighted points for the offshore races, the Admiral’s Cup has reached the halfway stage. The 15 teams will take part in a final day of inshore racing Thursday before they start the biennial Rolex Fastnet Race, on Saturday 26 July from the Royal Yacht Squadron line in Cowes, UK.

Race 4 and Overall leaders

In AC1: Jolt 3 won race 4 ahead of Beau Geste with Zen third. Django and Jolt 3 are now tied for the overall lead on 12 pts with Beau Geste third on 19 pts.

In AC2: Nola won ahead of Beau Ideal with AMP-lifi third. Callisto leads overall with 11 pts, with second Beau Ideal on 12 pts and Jolt 6 with 20 pts.

2025 Admirals Cup – Teams after 4 races for both fleets

Next Admiral’s Cup racing . . .

Thursday 24 July – Inshore Race Day Three

Racing in the Solent and/or Christchurch Bay

Friday 25 July – Lay Day – Crew recovery and preparation

Saturday 26 July – Rolex Fastnet Race (Admiral’s Cup Grand Finale)

Start of the Rolex Fastnet Race with 460 boats

Start: 11:20 RYS Line Cowes | Admiral’s Cup Start: 12:00

