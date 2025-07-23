2025 WASZP Games – Day 2 ideal foiling condition at Weymouth

For Day 2 of the 2025 WASZP Games all fleets raced on the flatter waters of Portland Harbour where a fresh 18 knot breeze served up ideal foiling conditions.

In the main 7.5/8.2 Rig fleet, Federico Bergamasco ITA added a 1,1,2,2 score to keep a one point lead from Hippolyte Gruet FRA who had a 3,1,1 and discarded a DSQ to take clear second overall. Pablo Astiazaran ESP with 2,1,7,1 is in third on 13 pts.

Britain’s Peter Cope (U21) improved to 6th overall on 17 pts with a 6,1,3,2 scoreline, while Rory Dixon (U19) dropped down to 13th with 6,2,8 and was DNC in the final race.

In the women’s standings, Pearl Lattanzi USA (56th overall) has a 17-point lead over Louise Metenier FRA staking an early claim on the top spot. Mina Ferguson AUS is just 8 points behind Metenier, with Rachael Betschart BER right on her heels.



In the 6.9 fleet, Overall leader Olivia Castaldi ITA took Race 1 following it up with two second-place for a two point lead.

Jacopo Andrian ITA never finished outside the top three and sealed his day with a win in Race 4 for second overall. Pietro Moncada ITA also posted a win and a second for third overall with 15 pts.

Britain’s Oscar Hoyle leads the U16 standings in 10th overall.

2025 WASZP Games – 7.5/8.2 Rig after 8 races (214 entries)

1st ITA Federico Bergamasco 8.2 Youth (U21) – – 8 pts

2nd FRA Hippolyte Gruet 8.2 Core (21-29) – – 9 pts

3rd ESP Pablo Astiazaran Pérez-Cela 8.2 Youth (U21) – – 13 pts

4th ESP Antonio Gasperini 8.2 Youth (U21) – – 14 pts

5th USA Hoel Menard 8.2 Core (21-29) – – 14 pts

6th GBR Peter Cope 8.2 Youth (U21) – – 17 pts

7th GER Caspar Ilgenstein 8.2 Youth (U21) – – 18 pts

8th USA Thomas Sitzmann 8.2 Core (21-29) – – 18 pts

9th CAN Andrew Chisholm 8.2 Junior (U19) – – 21 pts

10th USA Gavin Ball 8.2 Core (21-29) – – 23 pts

Full results available here . . .