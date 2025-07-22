Admiral’s Cup – Yacht Club de Monaco take lead after 3 races

Yacht Club de Monaco with Jolt 3 (11 pts) and Jolt 6 (15 pts) on 26 pts hold a one point lead after three races.
Second are the Royal Hong Kong YC with Beau Geste (17 pts) and Beau Ideal (10 pts) on 27 pts. And third Yacht Club Costa Smeralda tied on 34 pts with the Royal New Zealand yacht Squadron.
The opening inshore clash of the 2025 Admiral’s Cup took place in a shifty 16-knot breeze, building to over 20 knots by the second race, the fleet tore through tight courses in the Solent, trading blows in boat-on-boat duels that left no margin for error.
With the fleet fully loaded, every tack and gybe counted. The competition was ferocious from start to finish, with IRC corrected times so tight that podium places were decided by mere seconds. This wasn’t just close racing, it was full-throttle warfare on the water.
Winner of the AC1 first race Tuesday was Black Pearl GER from Jolt 3 MON with third Django ITA. The second race went to Jolt 3 MON with second Zen AUS and third again Django ITA.
In AC2 winners were, Callisto winning both races ahead of Beau Ideal in both races and third BARAKA GP NED in the first and Back to Black AUS in the second.
2025 Admirals Cup – After 3 for both fleets
AC Class 1 – Leaders after 3 Races
1st 51001 Django WR51 – – 2 3 3 – – 8 pts
2nd MON52 Jolt 3 – – 8 2 1 – – 11 pts
3rd IVB1997 Beau Geste – – 4 8 5 – – 17 pts
4th SWE520 Rán – – 6 6 7 – – 19 pts
5th AUS52001 – – 14 10 2 – – 26 pts
6th NED17001 ROST – VAN UDEN – – 20 5 4 – – 29 pts
7th CAY52 CARO – – 16 4 10 – – 30 pts
8th GER8765 Black Pearl – – 22 1 8 – – 31 pts
9th USA60564 Final Final – – 12 7 12 – – 31 pts
10th GBR2747R Ino Noir – – 18 11 6 – – 35 pts
11th GER8399 Red Bandit – – 10 16 DNF 16 DNC – – 42 pts
12th FRA8668 Teasing Machine – – 24 9 13 – – 46 pts
13th GER280 Imagine – – 26 13 9 – – 48 pts
14th USA50009 PRIVATEER – – 28 12 11 – – 51 pts
15th GER7722 ELIDA – – 30 14 14 – – 58 pts
AC Class 2 – Leaders after 3 Races
1st NZL42 Callisto – – 2 1 1 – – 4 pts
2nd IVB2047 Beau Ideal – – 6 2 2 – – 10 pts
3rd MON42 Jolt 6 – – 4 7 4 – – 15 pts
4th AUS1 Back to Black – – 16 5 3 – – 24 pts
5th GBR2X AMP-lifi – – 14 4 7 – – 25 pts
6th EST773 Nola – – 10 9 6 – – 25 pts
7th GBR8888L DJANGO JPK – – 8 10 8 – – 26 pts
8th NED61137 BARAKA GP – – 26 3 5 – – 34 pts
9th SWE918 GARM – – 12 12 10 – – 34 pts
10th GER7759 GINKGO – – 20 11 9 – – 40 pts
11th USA4304 abracadabra – – 24 6 11 – – 41 pts
12th GER8419 X-DAY – – 22 8 13 – – 43 pts
13th FRA830 Albator – – 18 14 14 – – 46 pts
14th 888X SUNRISE – – 28 13 12 – – 53 pts
15th GER6880 EDELWEISS – – 30 15 15 – – 60 pts