Admiral’s Cup – Yacht Club de Monaco take lead after 3 races

Yacht Club de Monaco with Jolt 3 (11 pts) and Jolt 6 (15 pts) on 26 pts hold a one point lead after three races.

Second are the Royal Hong Kong YC with Beau Geste (17 pts) and Beau Ideal (10 pts) on 27 pts. And third Yacht Club Costa Smeralda tied on 34 pts with the Royal New Zealand yacht Squadron.

The opening inshore clash of the 2025 Admiral’s Cup took place in a shifty 16-knot breeze, building to over 20 knots by the second race, the fleet tore through tight courses in the Solent, trading blows in boat-on-boat duels that left no margin for error.

With the fleet fully loaded, every tack and gybe counted. The competition was ferocious from start to finish, with IRC corrected times so tight that podium places were decided by mere seconds. This wasn’t just close racing, it was full-throttle warfare on the water.

Winner of the AC1 first race Tuesday was Black Pearl GER from Jolt 3 MON with third Django ITA. The second race went to Jolt 3 MON with second Zen AUS and third again Django ITA.

In AC2 winners were, Callisto winning both races ahead of Beau Ideal in both races and third BARAKA GP NED in the first and Back to Black AUS in the second.

2025 Admirals Cup – After 3 for both fleets

AC Class 1 – Leaders after 3 Races

1st 51001 Django WR51 – – 2 3 3 – – 8 pts

2nd MON52 Jolt 3 – – 8 2 1 – – 11 pts

3rd IVB1997 Beau Geste – – 4 8 5 – – 17 pts

4th SWE520 Rán – – 6 6 7 – – 19 pts

5th AUS52001 – – 14 10 2 – – 26 pts

6th NED17001 ROST – VAN UDEN – – 20 5 4 – – 29 pts

7th CAY52 CARO – – 16 4 10 – – 30 pts

8th GER8765 Black Pearl – – 22 1 8 – – 31 pts

9th USA60564 Final Final – – 12 7 12 – – 31 pts

10th GBR2747R Ino Noir – – 18 11 6 – – 35 pts

11th GER8399 Red Bandit – – 10 16 DNF 16 DNC – – 42 pts

12th FRA8668 Teasing Machine – – 24 9 13 – – 46 pts

13th GER280 Imagine – – 26 13 9 – – 48 pts

14th USA50009 PRIVATEER – – 28 12 11 – – 51 pts

15th GER7722 ELIDA – – 30 14 14 – – 58 pts

AC Class 2 – Leaders after 3 Races

1st NZL42 Callisto – – 2 1 1 – – 4 pts

2nd IVB2047 Beau Ideal – – 6 2 2 – – 10 pts

3rd MON42 Jolt 6 – – 4 7 4 – – 15 pts

4th AUS1 Back to Black – – 16 5 3 – – 24 pts

5th GBR2X AMP-lifi – – 14 4 7 – – 25 pts

6th EST773 Nola – – 10 9 6 – – 25 pts

7th GBR8888L DJANGO JPK – – 8 10 8 – – 26 pts

8th NED61137 BARAKA GP – – 26 3 5 – – 34 pts

9th SWE918 GARM – – 12 12 10 – – 34 pts

10th GER7759 GINKGO – – 20 11 9 – – 40 pts

11th USA4304 abracadabra – – 24 6 11 – – 41 pts

12th GER8419 X-DAY – – 22 8 13 – – 43 pts

13th FRA830 Albator – – 18 14 14 – – 46 pts

14th 888X SUNRISE – – 28 13 12 – – 53 pts

15th GER6880 EDELWEISS – – 30 15 15 – – 60 pts