2025 WASZP Games underway with 247 sailors racing at Weymouth

The 2025 WASZP Games are officially underway, with 247 sailors racing in four fleets in Portland Harbour and Weymouth Bay.

Sailors launched as the breeze filled in from the west at 18 knots and steadily built to 23 knots with gusts up to 29 knots. Staying upright was an achievement in itself, with several sailors reporting stacking waves and nose-diving mid-race.

The 7.5/8.2 Rig Yellow fleet had the most exposed course of the day out in Weymouth Bay. The breeze was up, the swell was rolling, and wind was against tide creating chop.

In the 7.5/8.2 Rig fleet with 214 entries, Federico Bergamasco (U21) of Italy has a one point lead with wins in races 2 and 3, while Hippolyte Gruet of France with a 1, 2, 2, 2 scoreline is tied for second with Pablo Astiazaran of Spain.

Antonio Gasperini of Spain in fourth is just one point off the leading trio, with Jasper Camenzind NZL, Andrew Chisholm CAN and Hoel Menard USA following in fifth tied on 8 pts.

Best placed Brits are Rory Dixon (U19) in 8th with a 7, 3, 3, 3 score and Peter Cope (U21) in 11th after discarding a BFD.



Back inside the harbour, Pink and Blue fleets faced flatter water but no less drama. With wind shifts and gusts, racing became about reactive strategy — spotting pressure, dodging lulls, and keeping mistakes small.

In the 6.9 fleet, on the same course as Blue, Olivia Castaldi had a phenomenal day on the water with two race wins and two second places, to lead from Jacopo Andrian with 5, 3, 2, 2, and Pietro Moncada with 10, 1, 4, 3. Making it an all Italian trio at the top of the 6.9m standings.

The Green fleet, a development group aimed at less experienced racers or new WASZP sailors, had a dedicated course area on the leeward edge of the harbour.

Tuesday’s schedule is for 4 course races. All racing is to be within the Harbour: Blue and Pink fleet and 6.9m rig fleet will be racing in the morning, Yellow fleet in the afternoon.

Full results available here . . .