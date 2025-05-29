49er, 49erFX, and Nacra 17 European Championship

The 49er, 49erFX, and Nacra 17 2025 European Championships open in Thessaloniki, Greece from 3 June.
The Nautical Club of Thessaloniki will host the best of the best in the 49er, 49erFX, and Nacra 17 classes, with 3 races per day. The Medal races will take place on Sunday 8 June.
Britain’s James Peters and Fynn Sterritt will not be defending their 49er title, having retired from Olympic circuit racing following the Paris Olympics.
Defending Champions:
- 49erFX 🇧🇪: Isaura Maenhaut & Anouk Geurts
- 49er 🇬🇧: James Peters & Fynn Sterritt
- Open 49er 🇺🇾: Hernán Umpiérre & Fernando Diz
- Nacra 17 🇳🇱: Willemijn Offerman & Scipio Houtman
2025 British Entries in Thessaloniki
Nacra 17 Mixed
GBR 21 John GIMSON and Anna BURNET
GBR 355 Arthur FRY and Chloe COLLENETTE
49er Men
GBR 135 Zac BLOMELEY and Max TODD
GBR 999 William PANK and Thommie GRIT
GBR 505 Arran HOLMAN and Freddie LONSDALE
49erFX Women
GBR 713 Eleanor KEERS and Jessica JOBSON
GBR 24 Freya BLACK and Saskia TIDEY