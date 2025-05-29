49er, 49erFX, and Nacra 17 European Championship

The 49er, 49erFX, and Nacra 17 2025 European Championships open in Thessaloniki, Greece from 3 June.

The Nautical Club of Thessaloniki will host the best of the best in the 49er, 49erFX, and Nacra 17 classes, with 3 races per day. The Medal races will take place on Sunday 8 June.

Britain’s James Peters and Fynn Sterritt will not be defending their 49er title, having retired from Olympic circuit racing following the Paris Olympics.

Defending Champions:

49erFX 🇧🇪: Isaura Maenhaut & Anouk Geurts

49er 🇬🇧: James Peters & Fynn Sterritt

Open 49er 🇺🇾: Hernán Umpiérre & Fernando Diz

Nacra 17 🇳🇱: Willemijn Offerman & Scipio Houtman

2025 British Entries in Thessaloniki

Nacra 17 Mixed

GBR 21 John GIMSON and Anna BURNET

GBR 355 Arthur FRY and Chloe COLLENETTE

49er Men

GBR 135 Zac BLOMELEY and Max TODD

GBR 999 William PANK and Thommie GRIT

GBR 505 Arran HOLMAN and Freddie LONSDALE

49erFX Women

GBR 713 Eleanor KEERS and Jessica JOBSON

GBR 24 Freya BLACK and Saskia TIDEY