49er & 49erFX Junior World Championship 2025

The 49er and 49erFX Junior World Championships have come to a close on Rungsted, Denmark.

A 105 teams took part in the event at the Royal Danish Yacht Club for the 2025 49er and 49erFX Junior World Championships.

49er winners were Kjell Haschen and Iven Fromm of Germany, with second Robbert Huisman and Jorn Swart of the Netherlands and third Lorenzo Pezzilli and Tobia Torroni.

The 49erFX winners were Katharina Schwachhofer and Elena Stoltze of Germany, second Chloé Revil and Felizia Fiebig of France and third Erin McIlwaine and Ellen Barbour of Ireland.

In the open/mixed 49erFX event, winners were Rebekka Johannesen and Gustav Aasholm-Bradley of Denmark, second Lucas and Moritz Hamm of Germany and third Lukáš Kraus and Ondrej Bastar of Czechia

Best placed of the British entries were Charlie Gran and Sam Jones 7th in the 49er, Karrie Clark and Sophie Raven 13th in the 49erFX, and Katy Jenkins and Noah Fitzgerald 6th in the open/mixed FX event.

Full results available here . . .