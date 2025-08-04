29er Porto World Championship – Day 2 began with hope and strategy

Day two of the 29er Porto World Championships began with hope—and strategy.

Anticipating challenging wind conditions, race organizers scheduled an early start, hoping to catch a brief sea breeze.

Unfortunately, the wind didn’t materialize as expected, and the race committee made the wise call to postpone racing.

29er World Championship – Leaders after 3 races, 1 discard (202 entries)

1st HUN U19 Soma Kis-Szölgyémi / András Juhász – – 1 1 -26 – 2 pts

2nd POL U19 Szymon Kolka / Bartosz Zmudzinski – – -2 2 1 – 3 pts

3rd ITA Giulia Bartolozzi / Pietro Rizzi – – -5 1 2 – 3 pts

4th ARG Olivia Riesgo / Martin Díaz Tamayo – – 4 1 -9 – 5 pts

5th ARG Diego Pasquarello / Marcos Pruden – – 1 4 -26 – 5 pts

6th ITA U19 Giuseppe Montesano / Enrico Coslovich – – -3 3 2 – 5 pts

7th FRA U17 Hugo Madec / Guirec Gendrot – – 2 -16 3 – 5 pts

8th FRA U19 Jocelyn Le Goff / Jules Vidor – – 2 4 -5 – 6 pts

9th ITA Cosimo Del Bimbo / Leonardo Scarpellini – – -24.6 6 1 – 7 pts

10th NOR Nicklas Holt / Philip Forslund – – 5 2 -15 – 7 pts

11th FRA U19 Alexandre Mostini / Raphaël Allain – – -7 3 4 – 7 pts

12th ITA U19 Emilia Salvatore / Pietro Zandri – – 2 -9 6 – 8 pts

13th USA U19 Annie Sitzmann / Molly Bonham – – -14 2 6 – 8 pts

14th GBR Allegra Massey / Jake Rawes – – 3 -11 5 – 8 pts

15th GBR U19 Jac Bailey / Ben Sinfield – – 4 -14 4 – 8 pts

16th ITA U19 Emma Alice De Bernardi / Pietro Cunegatti – – -14 7 3 – 10 pts

17th USA Harper Rowse-Garsoe / Pierre Favrel – – 6 -11 4 – 10 pts

18th GER U17 Lukas Wagner / Valentin Ziegler – – -7 5 5 – 10 pts

19th POL U19 Julia Nagórska / Julia Nagórska – – -8 5 5 – 10 pts

20th FRA U19 Barnabé Jouan / Giannantoni Thelio – – 8 3 -9 – 11 pts

21st GER Mathilda Schäfer / Henrik Schomburg – – 7 4 -11 – 11 pts

22nd GBR Joe Wimpory / Charlie Hopkinson – – 5 7 -30 – 12 pts

