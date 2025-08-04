Cowes Week 2025 – Storm Floris cancels all racing Monday

The second day of racing at Cowes Week 2025 proved much easier for the Race Officers.

The big boats put a bit of a spectacle as they powered down to finish off the Squadron line, with Coco de Mer in Performance Cruiser A leading the way. Flying Jenny led the Cape 31s over the line, while in IRC Zero it was Braveheart which took the line honours and the class win.

But unfortunately with Storm Floris bringing strong winds and big gusts Monday, the Race Committee has made the decision to cancel all racing Monday in the interests of safety.

Fortunately, there’s plenty going on ashore it’s also Charity Day, which is dedicated to fundraising and raising awareness for various charities.

Autism on the Water and the RNLI are official charity partners this year, but there are various charities sailing in the week including Scaramouche Sailing Trust and the Andrew Cassell Foundation.

Report by Gael Pawson