Contender Worlds – 2025 Podium battle goes to a three-way tie

The 2025 Contender World Championship finished with an amazing three-way tie.

Mark Bulka of Australia took the title on count-back ahead of the Italian Antonio Lambertini and Britain’s Graeme Willcox.

Just as surprising was that Bulka was the only one of the podium group to win a race.

Which will be especially galling for Simon Mussell who won three of the final four races . . . his late charge failing to overcome his earlier scores, and the failure of the triggering of the second discard.

Denmark’s Olga Henneberg was crowned Women’s World Champion. Remco Riesthuis of Holland took the title of Youth World Champion.

Mark Bulka also won the title of Master World Champion and Stuart Jones of Britain was crowned Grand Master World Champion — a remarkable achievement that demonstrated strength and determination throughout the week.

This edition of the Contender World Championship not only offered thrilling, top-notch racing, but also memorable moments on land — from the lake-view dinner with wines from the Tinazzi winery, to the warm hospitality offered by the local community and event partners.

Contender World Championship 2025

Leaders after 8 races (165 entries)

1st AUS 2457 Mark BULKA – – 36 pts

2nd ITA 2561 Antonio LAMBERTINI – – 36 pts

3rd GBR 2787 Graeme WILLCOX – – 36 pts

4th NED 2597 Pim VAN VUGT – – 41 pts

5th AUS 2270 Sam ELLIS – – 54 pts

6th ITA 45 Marco FERRARI – – 56 pts

7th GBR 2420 Simon MUSSELL – – 61 pts

8th NED 9 Paul VERHALLEN – – 61 pts

9th AUS 2237 Simon BARWOOD – – 73 pts

10th GER 2780 Max BILLERBECK – – 82 pts

11th DEN 2818 Jesper ARMBRUST – – 83 pts

12th DEN 1 Soren Dulong ANDREASEN – – 84 pts

13th NED 2719 Rene HEYNEN – – 94 pts

14th AUS 11 Andrea BONEZZI – – 100 pts

15th GER 188 Carsten KEMMLING – – 101 pts

16th GER 2489 Eike MARTENS – – 109 pts

17th GBR 2826 Ed PRESLEY – – 110 pts

18th NED 2833 Paul DIJKSTRA – – 110 pts

19th GBR 2706 Stuart JONES – – 114 pts

20th ITA 20 Paolo MASCINO – – 124 pts

Full results available here . . .