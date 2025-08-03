RS Aero World and Youth Worlds – Overall Titles for FRA, GBR, UKR and CAN

The 7th RS Aero World Championships in Quiberon, France came to a close Saturday with a spread of nationalities taking titles.

The event incorporated the Youth and Senior championships for the four RS Aero 5, 6, 7, and 9 rig sizes for both male and female competitors, with 170 competitors representing 17 nations.

Winner of the RS Aero 5 overall was Raphael Olsthoorn of France with a blistering final run of race wins for a 21 point victory. British competitors, Roscoe Martin and Chloe George took the other podium place.

In the RS Aero 6 the overall winner was Sofiia Naumenko of the Ukraine, with second Sam Blaker and third Andrew Frost of Britain.

The overall RS Aero 7 podium was an all-British affair, with Peter Barton claiming the title, followed by second Jack Miller and third Mark Ripley.

And the big-rig overall RS Aero 9 title went to Ben Flower of Canada, with second Nick Craig of Britain and third Madhaven Thirumalai of the USA.

For the many age and gender related division results see the Full results available here . . .

RS Aero 5 – World & Youth Final after 13 races (62 Entries)

1st FRA 4389 Raphael OLSTHOORN – – 46 pts

2nd GBR 2106 Roscoe MARTIN – – 67 pts

3rd GBR 3870 Chloe GEORGE – – 67 pts

RS Aero 6 – Overall after 13 races (50 Entries)

1st UKR 3893 Sofiia NAUMENKO – – 35 pts

2nd GBR 2739 Sam BLAKER – – 56 pts

3rd GBR 3875 Andrew FROST – – 57 pts

RS Aero 7 – Overall after 13 races (40 Entries)

1st GBR 4396 Peter BARTON – – 28 pts

2nd GBR 4397 Jack MILLER – – 38 pts

3rd GBR 1181 Mark RIPLEY – – 45 pts

RS Aero 9 – Overall after 13 races (15 Entries)

1st CAN 91 Ben FLOWER — 16 pts

2nd GBR 4453 Nick CRAIG — 18 pts

3rd USA 4686 Madhavan THIRUMALAI — 35 pts

