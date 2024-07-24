Gill Flying Fifteen Inlands – Jeremy Davy and Martin Huett are 2024 Champions

Jeremy Davy and Martin Huett are the richly deserved 2024 Gill Flying Fifteen Inland Champions.

In second overall were Ben McGrane and Scott Dawson, and third Shane MacCarthy and Jim Hunt.

Davy and Huett put together a consistant scoreline – 2.0, 2.0, 3.0, 3.0, 4.0 – and after discard finished with a nine point victory.

This left the chasing fleet to tick-off the race wins, but not consistantly enough to worry the leaders.

McGrane and Dawson came closest winning the first two races to finish second, Greg Wells and David Tulloch won race 3, Mark Nicholson and Steve Culpitt race 4, Richard Whitworth and Trefor Jones race 5, and Simon Childs and Kato won the final race.

2024 is a worlds qualifying year for the Flying 15 class and not surprisingly, a large and high quality fleet of 40 boats turned up at Grafham to find the sun shining and some wind blowing.

A terrific weekend of sailing at at Grafham Water SC – if you weren’t there you can still join the fun at the Northens, and the Scottish championships- all to come later in the year. We hope to see you.

2024 Gill Flying Fifteen Inlands – Final leaders after 6 races (40 entries)

1st 3760 Jeremy Davy and Martin Huett DWSC – – 14 pts

2nd 4002 Ben McGrane and Scott Dawson Netley SC – – 23 pts

3rd 4116 Shane MacCarthy and Jim Hunt Greystones SC – – 24 pts

4th 4126 Ian Pinnell and Ian Cadwallader NSC – – 28 pts

5th 4114 Richard Whitworth and Trefor Jones Parkstone YC – – 30 pts

6th 4065 David Mckee and Mal Hartland Dovestone SC – – 31 pts

7th 4017 Dave Lucas and Harry Lucas Grafham Water SC – – 46 pts

8th 3884 Mark Nicholson and Steve Culpitt Hayling Island SC – – 47 pts

9th 3793 Peter Allam and Jo Allam Parkstone – – 47 pts

10th 4089 Hamish Mackay and Andrew Lawson Royal Thames YC – – 49 pts

11th 3918 Paul Busby and Neil Barford NSC/HISC – – 51 pts

12th 4104 Simon Childs and Kato Hayling Island SC – – 58 pts

13th 3957 Charles Apthorp and Andrew Stevenson Hayling Island SC – – 62 pts

14th 4112 Greg Wells and David Tulloch Hayling Island SC – – 68 pts

15th 4061 Chris Waples and Simon Weatherill Hayling Island SC – – 69 pts

16th 4094 John Hanson and Helen Selden RYA – – 75 pts