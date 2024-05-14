Formula Kite Worlds – Reigning Champions fly ahead of the chaos

The defending champions emerged mostly unscathed from an opening day of puffy and gusty conditions at the 2024 Formula Kite World Championships in Hyères in the South of France.

Gusty wind up to 27 knots, rain clouds and seagulls contribute to chaotic conditions

Four races of qualifying completed for men and women’s fleets

Singapore’s Max Maeder and France’s Lauriane Nolot get a perfect 4/4

Good performances by Kampman, Moroz, Mazella and Lobo

Through all the chaos, somehow defending world champion Lauriane Nolot from France scored a perfect four wins from four in her qualifying group.

On the other side of qualifying another French rider, Jessie Kampman, did almost as well – finishing second in the first heat and following up with three wins.

Multi-world champions Daniela Moroz USA was back in the action holding onto third place with five points.

Britain’s Ellie Aldridge is in fourth after redress, and Lily Young is tenth.

In the men’s fleet defending champion Max Maeder matched Nolot to came through his qualifying group also with a perfect four wins from four races.

Bruno Lobo of Brazil won the three races he competed in to tie the lead on three points. Martin Dolenc of Croatia is third on five points.

With Team GB’s Connor Bainbridge sidelined by injury, best of British was Mattia Maini in 16th and Sam Dickinson 23rd.

Wednesday’s forecast is also for another day of wind, rain and seagulls.

Leading MEN (78 entries)

1st SGP 94 Maximilian Maeder (U19) (U21) – – -1 1 1 1 – – 3 pts

2nd BRA 46 Bruno Lobo – – 1 (27.0 DNC) 1 1 – – 3 pts

3rd CRO 91 Martin Dolenc – – 2 -4 1 2 – – 5 pts

4th ITA 19 Riccardo Pianosi (U21) – – 2 1 2 -3 – – 5 pts

5th FRA 61 Axel Mazella – – 2.0 SP1 2.0 SP1 (27.0 DNC) 2.0 SP1 – – 6 pts

6th AUT 15 Valentin Bontus – – 2 2 2 -6 – – 6 pts

7th SLO 63 Toni Vodisek – – -4 2 3 2 – – 7 pts

8th GER 24 Jannis Maus – – 3 -6 2 3 – – 8 pts

9th CYP 51 Denis Taradin – – 4 2 3 -7 – – 9 pts

10th ITA 96 Lorenzo Boschetti – – 3 -9 3 3 – – 9 pts

GBR:

16th GBR Mattia Maini (U21) – – -7 6 7 4 – – 17 pts

23rd GBR Samuel Dickinson (U21) – – -15 10 4 7 – – 21 pts

Leading WOMEN (46 entries)

1st FRA Lauriane Nolot – – -1 1 1 1 – – 3 pts

2nd FRA Jessie Kampman – – -2 1 1 1 – – 3 pts

3rd USA Daniela Moroz – – 1 2 2 (24.0 DNC) – – 5 pts

4th GBR Eleanor Aldridge – – -3 2.3 RDG 2 2 – – 6.3 pts

5th POL Julia Damasiewicz (U21) – – -3 3 3 2 – – 8 pts

6th AUS Breiana Whitehead – – -4 2 3 4 – – 9 pts

7th ESP Gisela Pulido Borrell – – 6 (24.0 DSQ) 4 3 – – 13 pts

8th AUT Alina Kornelli – – 5 3 -9 5 – – 13 pts

9th ITA Maggie Pescetto – – 5 4 4 -6 – – 13 pts

10th GBR Lily Young – – -9 5 8 3 – – 16 pts

Other GBR

15th GBT Madeleine Anderson – – (24.0 RET) 6 7 7 – – 20 pts

32nd GBR Katie Dabson – – (24.0 DNC) 24.0 DNC 9 11 – – 44 pts