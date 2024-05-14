Formula Kite Worlds – Reigning Champions fly ahead of the chaos

The defending champions emerged mostly unscathed from an opening day of puffy and gusty conditions at the 2024 Formula Kite World Championships in Hyères in the South of France.
- Gusty wind up to 27 knots, rain clouds and seagulls contribute to chaotic conditions
- Four races of qualifying completed for men and women’s fleets
- Singapore’s Max Maeder and France’s Lauriane Nolot get a perfect 4/4
- Good performances by Kampman, Moroz, Mazella and Lobo
Through all the chaos, somehow defending world champion Lauriane Nolot from France scored a perfect four wins from four in her qualifying group.
On the other side of qualifying another French rider, Jessie Kampman, did almost as well – finishing second in the first heat and following up with three wins.
Multi-world champions Daniela Moroz USA was back in the action holding onto third place with five points.
Britain’s Ellie Aldridge is in fourth after redress, and Lily Young is tenth.
In the men’s fleet defending champion Max Maeder matched Nolot to came through his qualifying group also with a perfect four wins from four races.
Bruno Lobo of Brazil won the three races he competed in to tie the lead on three points. Martin Dolenc of Croatia is third on five points.
With Team GB’s Connor Bainbridge sidelined by injury, best of British was Mattia Maini in 16th and Sam Dickinson 23rd.
Wednesday’s forecast is also for another day of wind, rain and seagulls.
Leading MEN (78 entries)
1st SGP 94 Maximilian Maeder (U19) (U21) – – -1 1 1 1 – – 3 pts
2nd BRA 46 Bruno Lobo – – 1 (27.0 DNC) 1 1 – – 3 pts
3rd CRO 91 Martin Dolenc – – 2 -4 1 2 – – 5 pts
4th ITA 19 Riccardo Pianosi (U21) – – 2 1 2 -3 – – 5 pts
5th FRA 61 Axel Mazella – – 2.0 SP1 2.0 SP1 (27.0 DNC) 2.0 SP1 – – 6 pts
6th AUT 15 Valentin Bontus – – 2 2 2 -6 – – 6 pts
7th SLO 63 Toni Vodisek – – -4 2 3 2 – – 7 pts
8th GER 24 Jannis Maus – – 3 -6 2 3 – – 8 pts
9th CYP 51 Denis Taradin – – 4 2 3 -7 – – 9 pts
10th ITA 96 Lorenzo Boschetti – – 3 -9 3 3 – – 9 pts
GBR:
16th GBR Mattia Maini (U21) – – -7 6 7 4 – – 17 pts
23rd GBR Samuel Dickinson (U21) – – -15 10 4 7 – – 21 pts
Leading WOMEN (46 entries)
1st FRA Lauriane Nolot – – -1 1 1 1 – – 3 pts
2nd FRA Jessie Kampman – – -2 1 1 1 – – 3 pts
3rd USA Daniela Moroz – – 1 2 2 (24.0 DNC) – – 5 pts
4th GBR Eleanor Aldridge – – -3 2.3 RDG 2 2 – – 6.3 pts
5th POL Julia Damasiewicz (U21) – – -3 3 3 2 – – 8 pts
6th AUS Breiana Whitehead – – -4 2 3 4 – – 9 pts
7th ESP Gisela Pulido Borrell – – 6 (24.0 DSQ) 4 3 – – 13 pts
8th AUT Alina Kornelli – – 5 3 -9 5 – – 13 pts
9th ITA Maggie Pescetto – – 5 4 4 -6 – – 13 pts
10th GBR Lily Young – – -9 5 8 3 – – 16 pts
Other GBR
15th GBT Madeleine Anderson – – (24.0 RET) 6 7 7 – – 20 pts
32nd GBR Katie Dabson – – (24.0 DNC) 24.0 DNC 9 11 – – 44 pts