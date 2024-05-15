Formula Kite Worlds – Aldridge moves into third with her first win

Britain’s Ellie Aldridge took her first win of the 2024 Formula Kite World Championships in Hyères.

Aldridge took three second places behind France’s defending World Champion Lauriane Nolot, finally besting her when Nolot crashed her last gybe and Aldridge snuck inside her for the win.

Nolot leads with seven wins from eight races so far, followed by another French rider Jessie Kampman in second and then Aldridge who displaces the USA’s six-time world champion Daniela Moroz from third overall.

A better day for local competitor Poema Newland after a catastrophic opening day she roared back on day two with three wins from four races and into 8th place.

Britain’s Lily Young is 12th, Madeleine Anderson 18th and Katie Dabson 20th.

In the men it was four wins from four for Maximilian Maeder of Singapore to maintain his lead with six points.

Maeder is two pointsahead of Axel Mazella of France, who also added four wins to move into second.

Bruno Lobo of Brazil took a string of seconds to slip to third, one ahead of Italy’s Riccardo Pianosi.

Britain’s Mattia Maini in 16th and Sam Dickinson 24th.

Leading WOMEN (46 entries)

1st FRA Lauriane Nolot – – -1 1 1 1 1 1 1 -5 – – 6 pts

2nd FRA Jessie Kampman – – 2 1 1 1 1 2 -4 -3 – – 8 pts

3rd GBR Eleanor Aldridge – – -3 (2.0 RDG) 2 2 2 2 2 1 – – 11 pts

4th USA Daniela Moroz – – 1 2 2 (DNC) -4 3 2 2 – – 12 pts

5th POL Julia Damasiewicz (U21) – – 3 3 3 2 -6 -6 3 2 – – 16 pts

6th AUS Breiana Whitehead – – 4 2 3 4 3 -7 3 -5 – – 19 pts

7th FRA Maggie Pescetto – – -5 4 4 -6 3 3 4 3 – – 21 pts

8th FRA Poema Newland – – 2 15 (DNC) (DNC) 2 1 1 1 – – 22 pts

9th NED Annelous Lammerts – – 4 -9 5 8 5 4 -9 4 – – 30 pts

10th ESP Gisela Pulido Borrell – – 6 (DSQ) 4 3 8 5 -10 7 – – 33 pts

Other GBR

12th GBR Lily Young – – -9 5 8 3 -13 6 5 6 – – 33 pts

Leading MEN (78 entries)

1st SGP 94 Maximilian Maeder (U19) (U21) – – -1 -1 1 1 1 1 1 1 – – 6 pts

2nd FRA 61 Axel Mazella – – (2.0 2 (DNC) 2 1 1 1 1 – – 8 pts

3rd BRA 46 Bruno Lobo – – 1 (DNC) 1 1 -2 2 2 2 – – 9 pts

4th ITA 19 , one point ahead of Riccardo Pianosi (U21) – – 2 1 2 -3 -3 2 2 1 – – 10 pts

5th CRO 91 Martin Dolenc – – 2 -4 1 2 2 1 -5 2 – – 10 pts

6th AUT 15 Valentin Bontus – – 2 2 2 -6 2 2 -3 2 – – 12 pts

7th CYP 51 Denis Taradin – – 4 2 3 -7 1 3 3 -8 – – 16 pts

8th ITA 96 Lorenzo Boschetti – – 3 -9 3 3 4 -5 1 3 – – 17 pts

9th GER 24 Jannis Maus – – 3 -6 2 3 -5 3 3 3 – – 17 pts

10th SLO 63 Toni Vodisek – – 4 2 3 2 (RET) -14 5 3 – – 19 pts

GBR

16th GBR 52 Mattia Maini (U21) – – 7 6 7 4 -8 -9 6 6 – – 36 pts

24th GBR 98 Samuel Dickinson (U21) – – -15 -10 4 7 8 8 10 7 – – 44 pts