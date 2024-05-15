Formula Kite Worlds – Aldridge moves into third with her first win

Britain’s Ellie Aldridge took her first win of the 2024 Formula Kite World Championships in Hyères.
Aldridge took three second places behind France’s defending World Champion Lauriane Nolot, finally besting her when Nolot crashed her last gybe and Aldridge snuck inside her for the win.
Nolot leads with seven wins from eight races so far, followed by another French rider Jessie Kampman in second and then Aldridge who displaces the USA’s six-time world champion Daniela Moroz from third overall.
A better day for local competitor Poema Newland after a catastrophic opening day she roared back on day two with three wins from four races and into 8th place.
Britain’s Lily Young is 12th, Madeleine Anderson 18th and Katie Dabson 20th.
In the men it was four wins from four for Maximilian Maeder of Singapore to maintain his lead with six points.
Maeder is two pointsahead of Axel Mazella of France, who also added four wins to move into second.
Bruno Lobo of Brazil took a string of seconds to slip to third, one ahead of Italy’s Riccardo Pianosi.
Britain’s Mattia Maini in 16th and Sam Dickinson 24th.
Leading WOMEN (46 entries)
1st FRA Lauriane Nolot – – -1 1 1 1 1 1 1 -5 – – 6 pts
2nd FRA Jessie Kampman – – 2 1 1 1 1 2 -4 -3 – – 8 pts
3rd GBR Eleanor Aldridge – – -3 (2.0 RDG) 2 2 2 2 2 1 – – 11 pts
4th USA Daniela Moroz – – 1 2 2 (DNC) -4 3 2 2 – – 12 pts
5th POL Julia Damasiewicz (U21) – – 3 3 3 2 -6 -6 3 2 – – 16 pts
6th AUS Breiana Whitehead – – 4 2 3 4 3 -7 3 -5 – – 19 pts
7th FRA Maggie Pescetto – – -5 4 4 -6 3 3 4 3 – – 21 pts
8th FRA Poema Newland – – 2 15 (DNC) (DNC) 2 1 1 1 – – 22 pts
9th NED Annelous Lammerts – – 4 -9 5 8 5 4 -9 4 – – 30 pts
10th ESP Gisela Pulido Borrell – – 6 (DSQ) 4 3 8 5 -10 7 – – 33 pts
Other GBR
12th GBR Lily Young – – -9 5 8 3 -13 6 5 6 – – 33 pts
Leading MEN (78 entries)
1st SGP 94 Maximilian Maeder (U19) (U21) – – -1 -1 1 1 1 1 1 1 – – 6 pts
2nd FRA 61 Axel Mazella – – (2.0 2 (DNC) 2 1 1 1 1 – – 8 pts
3rd BRA 46 Bruno Lobo – – 1 (DNC) 1 1 -2 2 2 2 – – 9 pts
4th ITA 19 , one point ahead of Riccardo Pianosi (U21) – – 2 1 2 -3 -3 2 2 1 – – 10 pts
5th CRO 91 Martin Dolenc – – 2 -4 1 2 2 1 -5 2 – – 10 pts
6th AUT 15 Valentin Bontus – – 2 2 2 -6 2 2 -3 2 – – 12 pts
7th CYP 51 Denis Taradin – – 4 2 3 -7 1 3 3 -8 – – 16 pts
8th ITA 96 Lorenzo Boschetti – – 3 -9 3 3 4 -5 1 3 – – 17 pts
9th GER 24 Jannis Maus – – 3 -6 2 3 -5 3 3 3 – – 17 pts
10th SLO 63 Toni Vodisek – – 4 2 3 2 (RET) -14 5 3 – – 19 pts
GBR
16th GBR 52 Mattia Maini (U21) – – 7 6 7 4 -8 -9 6 6 – – 36 pts
24th GBR 98 Samuel Dickinson (U21) – – -15 -10 4 7 8 8 10 7 – – 44 pts