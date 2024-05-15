Ben Sherman and Team GB Unveil Official Ceremony Wear for Paris Olympics

For the third consecutive Olympic Games, Ben Sherman is set to outfit the official Team GB delegation in exclusively designed looks for the Opening and Closing Ceremonies.

To commemorate this landmark event, Ben Sherman has spotlighted four Team GB athletes for the brand’s accompanying campaign.

The campaign’s visual narrative captures the unifying essence of athletes through vibrant and spirited images, featuring notable athletes: Kye Whyte (BMX Racing), Jacob Peters (Swimming), Desiree Henry (Athletics), and Lola Tambling (Skateboarding).

Drawing inspiration from the rich cultural heritage of the United Kingdom, the ceremony wear and retail capsule collection are designed to promote unity and express a sense of pride.

A notable element seen throughout the official athlete looks and retail capsule collection is the specially designed four-nation floral motif, featuring a rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock as a nod to the identities and histories of each of the four nations within the United Kingdom.

The Opening Ceremony attire features specially tailored pieces for all athletes representing Team GB.

Iincluding a bomber style jacket featuring the specially designed four-nation floral design embroidered on the back.

The bomber jacket is paired with a knitted open-neck polo made from an organic cotton blend with geometric motif in classic red and blue, and oxford trousers with a Union Flag tape waistband.

The outfit includes a styling belt, supple suede loafers, and patterned socks in collaboration with Happy Socks.



The Closing Ceremony athlete uniform features a floral shirt with the four-nation floral motif printed throughout.

Styled with oxford shorts, a styling belt, suede loafers, and Closing Ceremony liner socks created in partnership with Happy Socks.

Complementing the unveiling of the official ceremony wear for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Ben Sherman presents its retail capsule collection, featuring pieces inspired by the looks worn by the official Team GB delegation.

Discover the exclusive Ben Sherman retail capsule collection in partnership with Team GB, now available online at bensherman.com and teamGB.com, as well as select retail locations.