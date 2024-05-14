Podium finishers honoured at Transat CIC Prizegiving

Competitors and invited guests honoured the IMOCA and Class40 podiums of the 15th edition of The Transat CIC at the prizegiving Sunday in New York.

The first three in each Class – Yoann Richomme (IMOCA Paprec Arkéa), Boris Herrmann (Malizia – Seaexplorer), Sam Davies (Initiatives-Coeur) in IMOCA and in Class40 Ambrogio Beccaria (Alla Grande – Pirelli), Ian Lipinski (Crédit Mutuel), Fabien Delahaye (LEGALLAIS) all received their prizes for their outstanding performances over the demanding North Atlantic race course.

As of Monday 13 May, five competitors were still in the race.

In IMOCA, Oliver Heer (Olivier Heer Ocean Racing) has made good progress despite his electrical failures. He had 596.5 miles left to cover at the 9 a.m. sked.

There are 1370.8 miles left for Clarisse Crémer (L’Occitane en Provence).

Following the dismasting of 23 year old Thimoté Polet (ZEISS) this Saturday and the arrival of Amélie Grassi yesterday at Marina One 15 (Brooklyn, NY) there is now just Anatole Facon (Good Morning Pouce), who had 1362.9 miles left to complete as the last skipper still at sea in Class40.

In the vintage class Patrick Isoard (Uship pour Enfants du Mekong) and Rémy Gerin (FAIAOHAE) continue their journey to New York with respectively 407.7 and 1436.3 miles to go before the finish line.